PHILADELPHIA — A man walking to the hospital after he was stabbed was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Karon Underwood, 36, was struck around 10:20 p.m. Monday just blocks from the hospital. One driver saw him and was able to avoid him, authorities said, but a second vehicle swerved to avoid the first and hit Underwood. Both vehicles drove away.

Underwood was the father of five children, who range in age from 2 to 13.