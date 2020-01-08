PHILADELPHIA — A man walking to the hospital after he was stabbed was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia, authorities said.
Karon Underwood, 36, was struck around 10:20 p.m. Monday just blocks from the hospital. One driver saw him and was able to avoid him, authorities said, but a second vehicle swerved to avoid the first and hit Underwood. Both vehicles drove away.
Underwood was the father of five children, who range in age from 2 to 13.
No other injuries were reported in the hit-and-run, which remains under investigation.
It was captured on surveillance video, and authorities hope witnesses will come forward with information on the vehicles.
