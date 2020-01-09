The vote was 224-194, almost entirely along party lines, to curtail Trump’s war-making power. It followed a bitterly partisan debate in which Democrats insisted that the president must involve Congress in any escalation against Iran, and Republicans — following Trump’s lead — accused Democrats of coddling the enemy by questioning the commander in chief at a dangerous moment.

WASHINGTON — The House voted Thursday to force President Trump to go to Congress for authorization before taking further military action against Iran, in a sharp rebuke of his decision to ratchet up hostilities with the country without the explicit approval of the legislative branch.

Democrats, joined by two Republican senators, have raised questions about Trump’s rationale and justification for ordering the drone strike last week that killed General Qassem Soleimani, casting doubt that there was an imminent threat that warranted a deeply provocative action.

In pressing forward with the War Powers Resolution, they reignited a bitter dispute that pits presidential power against congressional prerogatives and voiced grave concern that if they did not step in to check Trump, he could careen toward war with Iran without consulting Congress.

“If our loved ones are going to be sent to fight in any protracted war, the president owes the American public a conversation,” said Representative Elissa Slotkin, Democrat of Michigan, a former CIA and Pentagon analyst specializing in Shi’ite militias and the sponsor of the legislation. The measure, she added, “allows us to start that debate as our founders intended.”

But in a striking display of loyalty to Trump, Republicans equated support for the resolution with backing for enemies of the United States. They embraced an argument that top administration officials have made privately to lawmakers in recent days: that questioning the president’s authorization to confront Iran militarily is dangerous and unpatriotic.

“Instead of supporting the president, unfortunately my Democratic colleagues are dividing Americans at a critical time, weakening our leverage overseas and emboldening our enemy, the largest sponsor of terror in the world,” said Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The criticism was similar to one Trump made earlier in the day at the White House, when he charged that in raising concerns about his actions, Democrats were effectively siding with Soleimani.

“Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats wanted to defend him,” Trump said, although neither the speaker nor any Democrat has done so. “I think that’s a very bad thing for this country.”

His comments came not long after Pelosi had told reporters on Capitol Hill that Soleimani was “a terrible person,” even as she insisted the war powers debate was a vital one.

“It’s not about how bad they are,” she said of the Iranians. “It’s about how good we are, protecting the people in a way that prevents war and does not have us producing, again and again, generations of veterans who are suffering because of it.”