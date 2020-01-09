Pelosi pledged not to hold the articles indefinitely and said they would probably be transmitted soon.

‘‘We need to see the arena to which we are sending our managers. Is that too much to ask?’’ Pelosi, a California Democrat, said at a news conference, as a growing number of Democrats said publicly that it’s time to let a trial begin centered on Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued to resist calls Thursday to transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate, reiterating her view that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell must lay out trial rules before she appoints impeachment managers.

The crux of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

On Twitter, Trump claimed the two articles of impeachment against him — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — are ‘‘a joke and a scam.’’

Senate Republicans are speculating that Pelosi will transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate by the end of the week, Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, said after Thursday’s GOP conference luncheon.”She’s like anybody, I think, under those circumstances,’’ Cornyn said. ‘‘When you’re in a bad spot, you kind of look for, ‘How am I going to get a break here — because of a tweet or something else that I hadn’t anticipated that gives me cover for getting out of this spot.’ ’’

Pelosi defended her decision to withhold the articles and continued to press McConnell to define the contours of a Senate trial. She also said that, as in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, Democrats hope ‘‘there would have been a bipartisan resolution determining how to proceed.’’

Several fellow Democrats spoke out Thursday in defense of Pelosi’s posture.

‘‘A year from now, none of you are going to remember whether we sent the articles on Jan. 9 or Jan. 18 or Jan. 25,’’ said Representative Tom Malinowski of New Jersey. ‘‘You will remember how this ends. That’s what’s important.’’

Representative Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, who pushed for the hold strategy last month, said when to transmit the articles remains ‘‘a call for the speaker.’’

‘‘I think being deliberate, not rushing it, is absolutely the right thing to do,’’ he said. ‘‘And I think each day verifies the wisdom.’’

But Maryland Democratic Representative C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger said that Pelosi is starting to lose leverage in her standoff with McConnell.

‘‘There gets to be a time that, I think, you might as well move forward with the process because things are evolving to a point that people will not even understand where we are, what we did, and the votes that we got to charge the president with these impeachable issues,’’ Ruppersberger said.

In his floor remarks Thursday morning, McConnell continued to seize on comments by Democrats who have called on Pelosi to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, arguing the House speaker has ‘‘created this growing bipartisan unity here in the Senate in opposition to her own reckless behavior.’’

He pledged that the Senate will move forward with the ‘‘people’s business’’ next week if Pelosi does not act. He also urged those Senate Democrats who have not pressed Pelosi to send over the articles not to remain ‘‘complicit.’’

‘‘Should future House majorities feel empowered to waste our time with junior varsity political hostage situations?’’ he asked.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer accused McConnell of ‘‘making up your own rules’’ as he continued to press the case for calling witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton said this week that he is prepared to testify in a Senate trial if a subpoena is issued.

‘‘Every trial has had witnesses,’’ Schumer, a New York Democrat, said Thursday during remarks on the Senate floor. ‘‘Do you support this trial having witnesses or are you making up your own rules to serve the president’s purpose of covering up? The argument in favor of witnesses is so strong and has such common sense behind it that my Republican colleagues cannot even argue against it on the merits. They can only say we should punt the question.’’

Asked about the possibility of Bolton testifying, Trump said Thursday that he has concerns about ‘‘presidential privilege.’’

‘‘We have to protect presidential privilege,’’ Trump said, adding that national security advisers cannot ‘‘say whatever they want to say.’’

McConnell has said he favors following the same procedure used during the 1999 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton: Senators did not vote on calling witnesses until after hearing opening arguments from impeachment managers and lawyers for the president and having an opportunity to ask both sides questions.