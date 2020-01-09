CHICAGO — Authorities on Thursday were on the hunt for coyotes in downtown Chicago after two reported attacks, including one where passersby said they had to pull a wild canine off of a 6-year-old boy who was bitten in the head.

The reported attacks come amid an increase in sightings of coyotes in the nation’s third-largest city. Neither the boy nor a man who showed up at a hospital with what he said was a coyote bite suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officials were confident the animal who attacked the boy was a coyote, based on witness interviews, Kelley Gandurski, executive director of the Chicago Animal Care and Control, told reporters.