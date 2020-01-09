WASHINGTON — Crews could start building a private border wall in South Texas within the coming days following a federal judge’s ruling Thursday that lifted a restraining order against the project.
US District Judge Randy Crane’s order was the second federal ruling in two days in favor of border barriers. On Wednesday, the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit lifted a lower court’s stay that had prevented President Trump’s administration from diverting $3.6 billion from military construction projects to fund 175 miles of border wall.
While the White House on Thursday celebrated the appeals court’s ruling, saying it rightfully lifted an “illegitimate nationwide injunction,” Crane’s ruling actually went against the US government’s position.
Fisher Industries, a North Dakota-based construction firm, wants to install 3 miles of steel posts about 35 feet from the US bank of the Rio Grande. The US government sued to stop Fisher on the grounds that building so close to the river risked changing the flow of the river and potentially pushing floodwaters into Mexico, in violation of treaty obligations. The US attorney’s office argued the project could shift the international boundary.
