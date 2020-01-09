WASHINGTON — Crews could start building a private border wall in South Texas within the coming days following a federal judge’s ruling Thursday that lifted a restraining order against the project.

US District Judge Randy Crane’s order was the second federal ruling in two days in favor of border barriers. On Wednesday, the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit lifted a lower court’s stay that had prevented President Trump’s administration from diverting $3.6 billion from military construction projects to fund 175 miles of border wall.

While the White House on Thursday celebrated the appeals court’s ruling, saying it rightfully lifted an “illegitimate nationwide injunction,” Crane’s ruling actually went against the US government’s position.