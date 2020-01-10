DES MOINES — Bernie Sanders edged ahead of his Democratic rivals in Iowa, affirming his resurgence less than four weeks before next month’s caucuses, according to a new poll from The Des Moines Register and CNN.
The poll showed that Sanders was the first choice for 20 percent of would-be caucusgoers, a 5 percent increase from November, when the Register last polled the state. He was followed closely by Elizabeth Warren at 17 percent, Pete Buttigieg at 16 percent, and Joe Biden at 15 percent.
The results are the latest sign that Sanders — lifted by his loyal supporters and an unchanging message — has strong campaign momentum heading into the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses and has rebounded politically after having a heart attack in October. The poll was less kind to Buttigieg, who held a dominant lead in the last Register poll, with 25 percent support. That poll showed Warren at 16 percent and Biden at 15 percent.
The pollIt is the first significant survey from Iowa in nearly two months.