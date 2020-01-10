DES MOINES — Bernie Sanders edged ahead of his Democratic rivals in Iowa, affirming his resurgence less than four weeks before next month’s caucuses, according to a new poll from The Des Moines Register and CNN.

The poll showed that Sanders was the first choice for 20 percent of would-be caucusgoers, a 5 percent increase from November, when the Register last polled the state. He was followed closely by Elizabeth Warren at 17 percent, Pete Buttigieg at 16 percent, and Joe Biden at 15 percent.