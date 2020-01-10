Marianne Williamson, the self-help author and spiritual adviser whose long-shot presidential campaign called for reparations and a Department of Peace, announced Friday that she would drop out of the race.
“I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible opportunity to share our message,” Williamson said in a message to supporters. “With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now.”
She added that, in a race as tight as this one, she did not want to “get in the way of a progressive candidate winning” any caucus or primary.
Advertisement
Williamson, 67, built her campaign around an eclectic mix of progressive policies and lofty pronouncements. President Trump’s election was a symptom of a spiritually diseased society, she said, and only love, not plans, could defeat him.
“Mr. President, if you’re listening, I want you to hear me, please: You have harnessed fear for political purposes, and only love can cast that out,” she declared from the debate stage in June. “I’m going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field, and sir, love will win.”
Williamson was averaging less than 1% in polls and had not qualified for a debate since July. Earlier this month, she laid off her entire staff.
At that July debate, she gave forceful responses to two questions about race — describing reparations not as “financial assistance” but rather “payment of a debt that is owed,” and saying the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, would never have happened in a wealthy, majority-white suburb — and got a brief surge of public attention. But her poll numbers did not budge, and the spotlight also brought renewed scrutiny of her views on science and medicine.
Advertisement