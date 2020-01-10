“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Pelosi wrote after lawmakers departed the Capitol for the weekend. “I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further.”

In a letter to colleagues Friday morning, the speaker moved to end a weekslong impasse over the impeachment process that had left the president’s fate in limbo. She did not announce the members of the team she will ask to manage the case but said the House should be ready to vote to appoint them sometime next week.

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi alerted lawmakers Friday that she would move next week to transmit articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate and prompt a historic trial over charges that the president abused his office and obstructed Congress.

Once the House votes and the articles are transmitted, the Senate’s proceeding, only the third impeachment trial of a sitting president in US history, could begin as soon as Wednesday,although some aides suggested it wouldn’t start until the week after

“In an impeachment trial, every senator takes an oath to ‘do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws,’ ” Pelosi wrote. “Every senator now faces a choice: to be loyal to the president or the Constitution.”

The Democratic-led House impeached Trump on Dec. 18 in a largely party-line vote charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with a scheme to pressure Ukraine to publicly investigate his domestic political rivals.

Since then, the speaker has elected not to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, in an unusual attempt to pressure the Republican-led chamber to guarantee it would compel additional witnesses and documents that Trump shielded during the House’s inquiry. A trial with no new evidence, Democrats have argued, would fundamentally abet the president’s cover-up.

But the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, said this week that he had secured the votes he needs to begin a trial on his own terms without any commitment to Democrats to call witnesses or admitting new evidence. McConnell has repeatedly condemned the House’s case as rushed and woefully inadequate, without addressing the behavior it alleges by Trump, and has made clear he would like to bring about a speedy acquittal.

At the Capitol on Friday, McConnell offered a terse comment to Pelosi’s move: ‘‘About time.’’

While McConnell did not reach a deal with Democrats on witnesses, Senator Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, told the Bangor Daily News that she was working with a ‘‘small group of Republicans’’ to ensure witnesses at the trial.

‘‘I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement on how to proceed with the trial that will allow the opportunity for witnesses for both the House managers and the president’s counsel if they choose to do so,’’ she said in a subsequent statement. ‘‘It is important that both sides be treated fairly.’’

In her letter defending her actions, Pelosi argued that polls show an overwhelming number of Americans favor a trial with witnesses and documents after months of Trump defying Congress’ multiple requests for both.

For weeks now, McConnell “has been engaged in tactics of delay in presenting transparency, disregard for the American people’s interest for a fair trial, and dismissal of the facts,” Pelosi wrote in her letter.

In recent days, Pelosi found herself beating back questions about her strategy amid growing pressure from Republicans and some Democrats eager for the proceeding to move forward.

She had asked for McConnell to share the precise rules for a Senate trial so she could select her prosecutorial team. He declined, and the speaker decided Friday to move ahead anyway without a concession.

Despite winning no commitment from McConnell, Democrats argue that the strategy did have payoffs. During the intervening three weeks between the House vote and Pelosi’s announcement, relevant new documents that Trump suppressed have come to light, suggesting that there is additional evidence to support the charges the House brought. And this week, a pivotal witness who declined to cooperate in the House impeachment inquiry, former national security adviser John Bolton, said he would be willing to testify at the trial if senators subpoenaed him.

Asked Friday if he would invoke executive privilege to block Bolton’s testimony, Trump said, “Well I think you have to for the sake of the office.’’

Representative Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican who is a top defender of Trump, said Democrats argued for months that ‘‘this had to be done, there was an urgent need to remove the president from office, and it steps all over that message to then stall for so long afterwards.’’ The gambit, he said, probably only frustrated independent voters who want to see Congress work with the president.

‘‘Short term, long term, history isn’t going to be kind to them,’’ he said.

It will be only the third trial in US history seeking to remove a chief executive.

Launching the Senate trial could take several days, due to the formalities of passing the resolution establishing the parameters for the trial, swearing in senators as jurors, and notifying the president of the charges against him. Several lawmakers and congressional aides speculated that the trial will not start in earnest until the following week.

That schedule could have fringe benefits for Democrats, who want to force a Senate vote next week on a war powers measure aimed at constraining Trump’s military options with Iran. It also means the five Democratic senators who are presidential candidates will be able to participate in Tuesday night’s televised debate in Des Moines, though a trial would force them to remain in Washington in the weeks leading up to the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses.

The House impeached Trump after months of investigation and testimony from officials in his own administration who described a scheme to pressure Ukraine to publicly investigate the president’s political rivals. The Democratic inquiry concluded that Trump withheld about $400 million in vital military aid for Ukraine and a White House meeting with its leader to try to exert leverage over Ukraine’s president to publicize the investigations, effectively asking a foreign power to help his 2020 reelection campaign.

The pressure campaign resulted in a charge of abuse of power. The House also charged Trump with obstructing Congress, based on his blanket blockade against testimony by administration officials and refusal to turn over documents requested by House impeachment investigators.

Material from The Washington Post and the Associated Press was used in this report.