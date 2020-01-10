‘‘Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week,’’ Collins began in the first of five tweets.

Rep. Douglas Collins of Georgia, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, faced widespread criticism for his remarks, including from Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., an Iraq War veteran who said she lost parts of her body ‘‘fighting terrorists.’’

A top House Republican apologized Friday for inflammatory comments he made earlier in the week accusing Democrats of ‘‘being in love with terrorists,’’ and said that is not what he believes.

Advertisement

Collins leveled the accusation at his colleagues Wednesday on Fox News as the House debated a War Powers Resolution requiring congressional authority for President Trump to launch military actions against Iran.

Collins’s apology came several hours after Preet Bharara, the former US attorney for the Southern District of New York, published a scathing letter to the congressman on CNN.com.

‘‘You are not a talk radio host or a carnival barker,’’ Bharara wrote. ‘‘You are a pastor, an attorney and a sitting member of Congress. Therefore, the evidence would suggest you should know better. To utter such garbage, which you know to be false and defamatory, goes against all the training and teaching you must have received. But you got your cheap shot across, and perhaps that’s all that matters to you.’’

Similarly, Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, condemned Collins’s assertion that Democrats not only were in love with terrorists but ‘‘mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families.’’ Collins was referring to Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad early Jan. 3.

‘‘Disgusting,’’ McFaul tweeted. ‘‘As US ambassador to Russia, I became accustomed to addressing disinformation Putin propagated about Americans. I never expected that elected Members of Congress would engage in the same, making grotesque false statements about fellow Americans. Stop this nonsense.’’