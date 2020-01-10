Maybe it woke you in the middle of the night. Perhaps you were in a high-rise office or apartment building. Or maybe it did indeed save your life. The shrill, piercing shriek that our phones give out when a flash flood warning is issued is unmistakable. It’s enough to make you leap out of your chair.

The warnings often urge action, advertising the need ‘‘to protect your life’’ and ‘‘move to higher ground immediately.’’

But more often, what transpires falls short of what might be expected for an ‘‘emergency alert’’ to blare over our phones. That’s about to change. It’s part of a larger effort undertaken by the National Weather Service to improve the type of alerts it produces and disseminates.