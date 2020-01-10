Maybe it woke you in the middle of the night. Perhaps you were in a high-rise office or apartment building. Or maybe it did indeed save your life. The shrill, piercing shriek that our phones give out when a flash flood warning is issued is unmistakable. It’s enough to make you leap out of your chair.
The warnings often urge action, advertising the need ‘‘to protect your life’’ and ‘‘move to higher ground immediately.’’
But more often, what transpires falls short of what might be expected for an ‘‘emergency alert’’ to blare over our phones. That’s about to change. It’s part of a larger effort undertaken by the National Weather Service to improve the type of alerts it produces and disseminates.
When it comes to flash flood warnings, ‘‘there’s going to be a significant decrease in the number of wireless emergency alerts’’ said Daniel Roman, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service helping spearhead an effort to simplify weather warnings and communication to the public.
‘‘Since there are going to be fewer, they are being reserved for situations that are extremely life threatening, when we want people to take action to protect their lives and property,’’ said Roman.
In a typical year, the National Weather Service issues about 4,000 flash flood warnings, according to Roman. In years past, all would activate the emergency alert system and trigger wireless emergency alerts.
Now, forecast flash flood events will be categorized into three tiers before a warning is issued: ordinary, considerable and catastrophic. The threat level will be included as a tag appended on to warning text. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service may also opt to include information on rainfall rates.
‘‘You’ll only get a flash flood warning on your cellphone when the threat is deemed to be considerable or catastrophic,’’ explained Roman. Only about 15 percent of warnings will reach this tier.
