Oman’s new ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, vowed Saturday to uphold his predecessor Sultan Qaboos bin Said’s foreign policy approach, which steered the Arab country through choppy Persian Gulf waters by balancing close relations with both the United States and Iran. The new ruler, who was Oman’s culture minister, spoke after being named successor to Sultan Qaboos, the Middle East’s longest-ruling monarch whose death was announced Saturday. He died at the age of 79 after years of an undisclosed illness. Sultan Haitham’s message to Omanis and the world was clear: Oman would continue down the path laid by Qaboos as a facilitator of peace. “We will follow the same line as the late sultan, and the principles that he asserted for the foreign policy of our country, of peaceful coexistence among nations and people, and good neighborly behavior of non-interference in the affairs of others,’’ he said in his first public remarks as sultan. (AP)

Northern Ireland

Governmentis restored

Legislators returned to Northern Ireland’s assembly Saturday for the first time in three years after a deal was struck to restore the divided region’s mothballed power-sharing government. Lawmakers gathered at Parliament Buildings in Belfast and chose a new executive, led by the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party and the Irish nationalists Sinn Fein. Legislators picked DUP leader Arlene Foster as first minister — a post she held before the previous assembly was dissolved — with Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neil as deputy leader. After three years of acrimony that left Northern Ireland with a stack of unresolved issues and a growing public-sector crisis, the parties agreed Friday to a deal brokered by the UK and Irish governments to revive the Belfast government. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Saturday was a ‘‘historic day’’ for Northern Ireland, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the news from there “momentous.” (AP)

Greece

12 migrants found dead, 21 rescued

ATHENS — Greece’s coast guard says 12 migrants have been found dead in the Ionian Sea and 21 others have been rescued after their boat took in water and sank. Searchers are looking for more survivors. The deaths and sea rescues came southwest of the Greek island of Paxos, a coast guard spokesperson told the Associated Press, speaking on customary condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation. “The initial report is that 50 people were in the boat,” he said. At least four merchant ships, six coast guard ships and a helicopter were searching for survivors amid calm seas. No further information about the migrants was released. (AP)