The victims were in a US military vehicle that struck a roadside bomb in Kandahar province, where they had been conducting operations as part of a US-led NATO mission known as Resolute Support, according to the statement.

KABUL — Two American service members were killed and two others wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in southern Afghanistan Saturday, the US military command in Afghanistan said in a statement. They were the first US military fatalities in Afghanistan this year.

The identities of the two killed service members were withheld pending notification of the next of kin. It was not clear which branch of the military they were from.

Twenty American service members were killed in Afghanistan last year. More than 2,400 US troops have died in combat since the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001, according to the website icasualties.org.

The previous US combat death in Afghanistan was in late December in northern Kunduz province, where Sergeant 1st Class Michael J. Goble, 33, of Washington Township, N.J., was killed by a roadside bomb. He was assigned to the First Battalion, Seventh Special Forces Group.

The attack on American service members comes as the leaders of the Taliban are considering whether to comply with the US demand that they reduce violence in the country as a condition for reaching a preliminary peace agreement.

President Trump abruptly called off peace talks in September after a Taliban attack killed an American soldier and 11 others. He announced the resumption of negotiations in November, during his first visit to Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, the United States conducted drone strikes in western Afghanistan, in Herat province, targeting and killing a commander of a Taliban splinter group. The commander, Mullah Nangyalay, had ended his relationship with the main Taliban a couple years ago.

It was unclear whether that strike killed any civilians. Government officials said they are investigating reports of civilians casualties.