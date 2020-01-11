It’s unclear exactly how many countries would be included in the expansion if it proceeds, but two of the people said that seven countries — a majority of them Muslim — would be added to the list. The most recent iteration of the ban includes restrictions on five majority-Muslim nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen; as well as Venezuela and North Korea.

A document outlining the plans — timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Trump’s January 2017 executive order — has been circulating around the White House. But the countries that would be affected if it moves forward are blacked out, according to two of the people, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the measure has yet to be finalized.

WASHINGTON — The White House is considering dramatically expanding its much-litigated travel ban to additional countries amid a renewed election-year focus on immigration by President Trump, according to six people familiar with the deliberations.

A different person said the expansion could include several countries that were covered in the first iteration of Trump’s ban, but later removed amid rounds of contentious litigation. Iraq, Sudan, and Chad, for instance, had originally been affected by the order, which the Supreme Court upheld in a 5-4 vote after the administration released a watered-down version intended to withstand legal scrutiny.

Trump, who had floated banning all Muslims from entering the country during his 2016 campaign, criticized his Justice Department for the changes.

White House House spokesman Hogan Gidley declined to confirm the plan, but praised the travel ban for making the country safer.

Several of the people said they expected the announcement to be timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Trump’s first, explosive travel ban, which was announced without warning on Jan. 27, 2017 — days after Trump took office. That order sparked an uproar, with massive protests across the nation and chaos at airports where passengers were detained.

The new proposal was also quickly drawing sharp criticism.

“Different Muslim ban — same xenophobic administration,” said Representative Pramila Jayapal, Democrat of Washington. “An expanded Muslim ban will worsen our relationships with countries around the world. It won’t do anything to make our country safer. It will harm refugees, alienate our allies, and give extremists propaganda for recruitment.”

Trump ran his 2016 campaign promising to crack down on illegal immigration and spent much of his first term fighting lawsuits trying to halt his push to build a wall along the southern border, prohibit the entry of citizens from several majority-Muslim countries, and crack down on migrants seeking asylum in the United States, amid other measures.

He is expected to press those efforts again this year as he ramps up his reelection campaign and works to energize his base with his signature issue, inevitably stoking Democratic anger.