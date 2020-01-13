Just after 2 a.m., the officers found the suspect, a man who was being detained by some of the victims, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing about 1:30 a.m. at Eighth and Limit streets, close to the city’s downtown, where they found two people had been stabbed, police said in a statement. The officers fanned out, looking for the attacker, who was reported to have fled on walking trails through the nearby America the Beautiful Park. They found more stabbing victims there.

Eight people were injured early Monday in a series of stabbings that appeared to be random attacks in Colorado Springs, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody.

“It wasn’t until some citizens who were dealing with the victims were able to give us a lot more detail where we were able to locate where the suspect was en route to, and we were able to stop him from hurting anybody else,” Sergeant Shawn Peterson of the Colorado Springs Police told KKTV11 News.

“There doesn’t appear to be any accomplices. There appears to be one sole individual doing this,” Peterson told the station.

The attack appeared random, and “there was no known relationship between the suspect and the victims,” the police statement said.

The victims were taken to hospitals for injuries related to sharp-force trauma. Seven of the victims were taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, said Dan Weaver, a spokesman. He said in a telephone interview Monday that five of them had been released.

He declined to comment on the conditions of the other two people. The condition of the eighth person was not immediately known.

Colorado Springs, which has a population of about 472,000 people, is about 70 miles south of Denver. America the Beautiful Park runs along a stretch of Monument Creek near the city’s center and features trails, a playground, hammocks, and a large, circular water fountain sculpture.