An enormous fire Sunday engulfed several buildings in Bound Brook, N.J., sowing panic as tall plumes of smoke shot into the air.

No injuries were reported, but the fierce blaze set off multiple alarms, and Doppler radars detected a shift in weather patterns as a result of the smoke. Residents were also able to see the flames from a distance.

Bound Brook, a borough in Somerset County with a population of about 10,000 people, has been experiencing a building boom, with new downtown developments going up in the wake of the completion of a flood-control project. The low-lying area had been hit by heavy flooding in recent decades, including in 1999, when Hurricane Floyd left Main Street under 12 feet of water and sent about a third of the city’s residents to emergency shelters.