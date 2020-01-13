Biden’s three closest competitors are clumped together in a statistical tie, with Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont earning 18 percent support; Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., 17 percent; and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts earning 15 percent. The poll had a five-point margin of error.

The poll, published three weeks before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation nominating contest, found the former vice president with support from 24 percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers, a bump of 5 percentage points since Monmouth’s most recent Iowa poll, in November.

Joe Biden has regained some of his strength in Iowa, but his three closest rivals for the Democratic nomination remain clustered at his heels, according to a Monmouth University poll released Monday.

Sanders has leapt five points since the last Monmouth poll of the state, Buttigieg experienced a five-point drop, and Warren experienced a three-point drop.

New York Times

Booker drops out of presidential race

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey dropped out of the Democratic presidential race Monday, ending a nearly yearlong quest built around a message of peace and unity that failed to resonate with voters eager for a more aggressive posture against President Trump.

The departure of Booker, 50, from the crowded Democratic field, heralded at the outset as the most diverse in history, leaves just one African-American candidate, Deval Patrick of Massachusetts, vying for the nomination in a party in which black voters are an essential bloc of the Democratic base.

The decision came after Booker, who never cracked the top tier of Democratic contenders and consistently polled in the low single digits, fell short of qualifying for a second consecutive debate. The setback, the Booker campaign conceded in the past few weeks, would most probably doom the underdog candidacy at a time when the Democratic race for president is being overshadowed by an impeachment trial in Washington and a growing conflict with Iran.

“I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory,” Booker said in a statement to supporters.

Booker, who is also up for reelection to the Senate this year, still enjoys favorable ratings in New Jersey, which leans decidedly Democratic and hasn’t elected a Republican senator in more than 40 years.

New York Times

Sanders would consider list of Supreme Court picks

Senator Bernie Sanders said in an interview that he would consider releasing a list of potential Supreme Court appointees he would name if elected president, and noted his wife, Jane, also believes he should offer a roster of jurists in the way President Trump did during his 2016 campaign.

Sanders suggested it was premature right now to unveil the names of his prospects for the nation’s highest court — “got to kind of win the nomination first,” he said — but he warmed to the idea in an interview with the editorial board of The New York Times.

Sanders, a progressive Vermont senator who remains a political independent, does not face the sort of ideological suspicion that many on the right harbored toward Trump when he ran, but he is viewed warily by some Democrats. And with polls in the states that begin the presidential nominating process showing him at or near the top of the field, his willingness to name his potential Supreme Court appointments at a moment the court is sharply divided could offer a measure of comfort to uneasy primary voters.

Sanders said he would push the Senate to pass his legislative priorities with a simple majority; called Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, a dictator; and acknowledged he had changed his views to become more supportive of gun control.

New York Times

Mueller witness pleads guilty on child sex charges

A key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation will be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of child sex trafficking and possessing child pornography.

Lebanese-American businessman George Nader, 60, entered a plea deal Monday in federal court in Alexandria.

Nader admitted transporting a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to Washington, D.C., in 2000 to engage in sexual activity with him. He also admitted possessing child pornography depicting infants or toddlers.

The pornography charge carries a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence. Prosecutors agreed as part of the plea bargain to recommend a 10-year sentence when Nader is sentenced in April, though the judge will be free to impose a significantly longer sentence if she chooses.

Nader’s name appears more than 100 times in Mueller’s report. It details Nader’s efforts to serve as liaison between a Russian banker with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of President Trump’s transition team.

Nader is also under indictment in Washington along with seven others on charges of conspiring to conceal the source of more than $3.5 million in political donations to Hillary Clinton.

Nader previously served as an adviser to the United Arab Emirates, a close Saudi ally, and in 2017 wired $2.5 million to a top Trump fund-raiser, Elliott Broidy, through a company in Canada, The Associated Press reported in 2018. The goal was to persuade the United States to take a hard line against Qatar, a longtime American ally but now an adversary of the UAE.

Associated Press

NAACP lawsuit says Census Bureau is unprepared

Calling preparations for the 2020 Census “conspicuously deficient,” the NAACP is suing the US Census Bureau, demanding that the agency send more workers into the field and spend more money on encouraging people to participate in the once-a-decade head count.

The civil rights group and Prince George’s County, a majority African-American county in Maryland, filed the lawsuit last Friday in federal court in Maryland. It claims the Census Bureau wasn’t planning to put enough workers in the field and hadn’t opened up a sufficient number of field offices.

The lawsuit also faulted the bureau for conducting limited testing, particularly when, for the first time, it is encouraging most respondents to answer the questionnaire online.

The 2020 census will help determine the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending and how many congressional seats each state gets. It starts for a few residents next week in a remote part of Alaska, but most people won’t be able to begin answering the questionnaire until mid-March.

Associated Press