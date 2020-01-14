LOS ANGELES — Sophia Macy is entering “The Twilight Zone.” The elder daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy will appear in an episode of Jordan Peele’s anthology series.

The 19-year-old Macy will star in an episode titled “Among the Untrodden,” according to an announcement on season two casting for the CBS All Access series. Her co-star is another young actress, Abbie Hern, and the streaming service referred to the episode as “introducing” them. No story details or release date were provided.

Sophia Macy was at the center of her mother’s involvement in the college admissions scandal. “Desperate Housewives” star Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in prison for paying $15,000 to have a test proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.