Advisers to President Trump met on Jan. 3 at the White House to discuss the issue. Administration officials now hope to work closely with Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. They are considering whether to send hundreds of federal workers and additional money for services if a deal can be reached, one official said.

This is a sharp contrast to the president’s approach in the fall, which included multiple presidential broadsides aimed at California politicians.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has shifted its approach for addressing California’s homelessness crisis, seeking to work more cooperatively with local leaders, according to three officials with knowledge of internal planning.

After the president had threatened to intervene in California, Congress in December approved new restrictions on how the administration could use certain homelessness funds. Attorneys with the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Housing and Urban Development are reviewing that language, and it is not clear whether it would complicate the administration’s efforts to address the situation in California, officials said.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about internal planning matters.

The White House strategy comes after Trump spent months castigating California’s Democratic officials for the state’s growing homeless population. The president’s insistence since last summer that advisers do something about the ‘‘disgusting’’ problem of homelessness in major US cities spurred a prolonged effort to find solutions across several federal agencies.

Homelessness in the United States rose for a third-straight year in 2019, federal officials said in December, primarily because of the continued increase in California.

In the fall, White House officials were considering action to force homeless people in California cities into federal encampments, and officials from multiple federal agencies toured an abandoned Federal Aviation Administration site as a potential place to relocate people.

‘‘The president has never been looking for a takeover from the federal government,’’ White House spokesman Judd Deere said. ‘‘The president has seen a problem state and local leadership have failed to deal with and asked the team to prepare options for his consideration.’’

Congress included restrictive new language in a year-end spending package that sets parameters for a pot of funding related to addressing homelessness. Administration officials previously thought they had wide discretion to spend these funds, according to one person with knowledge of internal planning.

Also, the Supreme Court decided in December not to take up a lower court’s ruling protecting homeless people from prosecution for sleeping outdoors. A favorable ruling from the Supreme Court could have made it easier to enact administration plans to use law enforcement to address homelessness.

Trump said last week on Twitter that the federal government would help cities combat homelessness if they ask for help ‘‘politely.’’ That marked a shift in tone from September, when Trump told reporters about California’s homelessness crisis: ‘‘We’re looking at it, and we’ll be doing something about it.’’

The administration’s position appears to lower the chances the White House defies the wishes of state and local officials in implementing its own homelessness initiatives.

Garcetti and HUD Secretary Ben Carson in recent days discussed working together on providing federal help for the city’s homeless population, as well as the possible provision of federal facilities, according to a person familiar with the conversation. The conversation was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The officials have exchanged letters, and Carson and Garcetti are expected to meet in Washington this month when Garcetti attends a conference of mayors, the person said.

Details of the potential collaboration remain vague, and no plans have been finalized. HUD’s homeless count in California was 22.5 percent higher than nine years ago.

Congressional negotiators put language in the $1.4 trillion appropriations package intended to limit the wide discretion administration officials could have had to spend that money, according to two people with knowledge of the drafting process.

The legislation also states that the administration must ‘‘receive prior written approval’’ from House and Senate appropriators before using certain recaptured funding of these grants for other purposes.

The Supreme Court also said in December it would not review a lower-court decision protecting homeless people from being ticketed for sleeping outdoors if no other shelter is available. A reversal of the lower court could have paved the way for some of the administration’s more aggressive plans, housing specialists said.

Several months ago, Trump was struck by conservative television coverage of conditions in Los Angeles’s Skid Row area and wanted the needles, cardboard boxes, and trash to be cleaned up, according to a senior administration official.

Trump was confounded that there were restrictions that prevented the federal government from taking over, the person said. His focus on the homelessness problem in California also presents an opportunity to try to embarrass House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California.

Trump has talked less about the homeless crisis in recent weeks, focusing instead on his impeachment and the conflict in the Middle East.