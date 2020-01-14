MILLVILLE, N.J. — A woman accused of using a nail clipper to stab her husband has been charged with murder, authorities announced Tuesday.

Kathleen Ayala, 30, also faces weapons charges stemming from the attack that occurred early Sunday at a mobile home complex in Millville.

Ayala and Axel Torres, 35, were arguing in their trailer when the dispute turned physical, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.