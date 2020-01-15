PORTLAND, Ore. — Three men were in good condition Wednesday after being cut from inside the hull of a capsized crab boat off the Oregon coast. Their harrowing rescue was caught on video the night before.

The 38-foot Pacific Miner was flipped by large waves in the middle of the harbor and then got caught on rocks in a jetty in Coos Bay as the tide went out.

A US Coast Guard helicopter on a routine training mission spotted the vessel.