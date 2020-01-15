Any change in plea must be approved by a judge.

The stunning reversal — more than two years after Flynn pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2017, and two weeks before he faces sentencing — threatens to sidetrack, if not derail, the prosecution of the highest-ranking Trump official charged and one of the first to cooperate with Mueller’s office.

WASHINGTON — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn asked a federal judge Tuesday evening for permission to withdraw his guilty plea of lying to the FBI in Special Counsel Robert Mueller III’s probe of Russian election interference, alleging that prosecutors breached his cooperation agreement by demanding his false testimony.

Attorneys for Flynn alleged that after the former adviser to President Trump switched defense teams last June, prosecutors demanded that he falsely admit that he knowingly lied in filing forms with the Justice Department that hid his lobbying firm’s work for the government of Turkey.

‘‘Michael T. Flynn hereby moves to withdraw his plea because of the government’s bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement,’’ attorney Sidney Powell wrote.

Powell asked US District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington to postpone the former Army lieutenant general’s sentencing until at least Feb. 27, ‘‘to allow time for the government to respond . . . and for Mr. Flynn to provide the additional briefing he needs to protect the record and his constitutional rights.’’

The filing came one week after US prosecutors recommended Flynn serve up to six months in prison, reversing their earlier recommendation of probation after his attacks against the FBI and the Justice Department.

The government revoked its request for leniency after Sullivan rejected Flynn’s earlier claims that he had been duped into pleading guilty to lying to FBI agents about his Russian contacts after the 2016 election.

‘‘It is clear that the defendant has not learned his lesson. He has behaved as though the law does not apply to him, and as if there are no consequences for his actions,’’ prosecutor Brandon Van Grack wrote in arguing that the government no longer considered his cooperation ‘‘substantial.’’

Flynn, 61, pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying about his communications with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition.

In a cooperation deal, Flynn became a key witness in a probe of the administration that he had served for 24 days — the shortest tenure of a national security adviser — before resigning in February 2017.

However, soon after Mueller’s investigation formally ended in March of last year, Flynn broke with the prosecutors who had credited him with helping them.

Flynn faces up to a five-year prison term under the charge, which includes his misrepresentation of work advancing the interests of the Turkish government. However, ahead of his initially scheduled sentencing in December of 2018, prosecutors said he deserved probation for his ‘‘substantial assistance’’ in several investigations.

In a November 2018 filing, the special counsel’s office noted that Flynn’s ‘‘early cooperation was particularly valuable because he was one of the few people with long-term and firsthand insight regarding events and issues under investigation.’’

Flynn admitted to being in touch with senior Trump transition officials before and after his pre-inauguration communications with Kislyak, which involved efforts to blunt Obama administration policy decisions on sanctions on Russia and a United Nations resolution on Israel.

Prosecutors had earlier cited Flynn’s ‘‘exemplary’’ public service, including 33 years in the military and combat service, to warrant a possible sentence of probation.

But at the December 2018 sentencing hearing, Sullivan lambasted Flynn’s attorneys for appearing to play down his offenses. Under questioning by the judge, Flynn repeated under oath that he admitted he was guilty. Sullivan recited at length Flynn’s misstatements to Vice President Mike Pence, senior White House aides, federal investigators, and the news media before and after Trump’s January 2017 inauguration about the nature of his foreign contacts.

‘‘Arguably, you sold your country out,’’ Sullivan told Flynn.