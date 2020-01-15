LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan lawmaker apologized Wednesday a day after telling a young female reporter that a group of high school boys could “have a lot of fun” with her, prompting legislative leaders to request a sexual harassment investigation.

State Senator Pete Lucido, 59, a Republican from Macomb County’s Shelby Township, issued a short statement addressing a story in which a journalist wrote of an incident that occurred outside the Senate chamber Tuesday.

Allison Donahue, 22, asked Lucido for an interview. He said he could talk after honoring 30 students from De La Salle, an all-boys Catholic high school.