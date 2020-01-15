‘‘Hey, John, what’s this all about? What’s this a tour of?’’ Trump asks his then-chief of staff John Kelly, as the men prepare to take a private tour of the USS Arizona Memorial, which commemorates the December 1941 Japanese surprise attack that pulled the United States into World War II.

And, according to a new book by Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol D. Leonnig, Trump does not seem to grasp the fundamental history surrounding the attack on Pearl Harbor.

WASHINGTON — President Trump reveals himself as woefully uniformed about the basics of geography, incorrectly telling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘‘It’s not like you’ve got China on your border.’’ He toys with awarding himself the Medal of Freedom.

‘‘Trump had heard the phrase ‘Pearl Harbor’ and appeared to understand that he was visiting the scene of a historic battle, but he did not seem to know much else,’’ write the authors, later quoting a former senior White House adviser who concludes: ‘‘He was at times dangerously uninformed.’’

‘‘A Very Stable Genius’’ — a 417-page book named after Trump’s own declaration of his superior knowledge — is full of similarly vivid details from Trump’s tumultuous first three years as president, from his chaotic transition before taking office to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The story the authors unfurl, as they explain in the prologue, ‘‘is intended to reveal Trump at his most unvarnished and expose how decision-making in his administration has been driven by one man’s self-centered and unthinking logic — but a logic nonetheless.’’

The book by the two longtime Post reporters — who were part of the paper’s team that won a Pulitzer Prize for its 2018 reporting on Trump and Russia — was obtained ahead of its scheduled release on Tuesday.

Many key moments reported in the book are rife with foreign policy implications, portraying a novice commander in chief plowing through normal protocols and alarming many both inside the administration and in other governments.

Early in his administration, for instance, Trump is eager to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin — so much so, the authors write, ‘‘that during the transition he interrupts an interview with one of his secretary of state candidates’’ to inquire about his pressing desire: ‘‘When can I meet Putin? Can I meet with him before the inaugural ceremony?’’ he asks.

After the two leaders do meet face-to-face for the first time — 168 days into his presidency at the Group of Twenty summit in Hamburg — Trump promptly declares himself a Russia expert, dismissing the expertise of then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who had worked closely with Putin since the 1990s, when Tillerson was working his way up the Exxon corporate ladder and doing business with Russia.

In spring of 2017, Trump also clashed with Tillerson when he told him he wanted his help getting rid of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a 1977 law that prevents US firms and individuals from bribing foreign officials for business deals.

‘‘It’s just so unfair that American companies aren’t allowed to pay bribes to get business overseas,’’ Trump says, according to the book. ‘‘We’re going to change that.’’

The book, the duo writes in an author’s note, is based on hundreds of hours of interviews with more than 200 sources.

, corroborated, when possible, by calendars, diary entries, internal memos, and even private video recordings. (Trump himself had initially committed to an interview for the book, the authors write, but ultimately declined, amid an escalating war with the media).

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as Trump’s communications director for just 11 days, recounts the president’s response when he asks him, ‘‘Are you an act?’’

‘‘I’m a total act and I don’t understand why people don’t get it,’’ Trump replies, according to Scaramucci.

Some details are more harmless than disconcerting. Early in his presidency, Trump agrees to participate in an HBO documentary that features judges and lawmakers — as well as all the living presidents — reading aloud from the Constitution. But Trump struggles and stumbles over the text, blaming others in the room for his mistakes and griping, ‘‘It’s like a foreign language.’’

In another scene, Axios reported in December 2018 that former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and Trump met privately to discuss Christie possibly becoming his next chief of staff. After Christie respectfully turns down the job, he asks Trump how the details of their meeting leaked out, since it was just the two of them and first lady Melania Trump in the room.

‘‘Oh, I did it,’’ said Trump, who has long vented about leakers, revealing himself to be among them.

Some of the modest details in the book end up having larger consequences. After Trump bungles his India-China geography and seems to dismiss the threat China poses to India, for instance, the authors write that ‘‘Modi’s eyes bulged out in surprise.’’

‘‘Modi’s expression gradually shifted, from shock and concern to resignation,’’ they continue, adding that one Trump aide concludes Modi likely ‘‘left that meeting and said, ‘This is not a serious man. I cannot count on this man as a partner.’’’