The fifth question on a Texas school’s biology assignment presented a violent scenario with little elaboration: ‘‘Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape.’’

Police collected a sperm sample from the crime scene, students at a high school north of Houston were told. Three people were in custody. Then came the challenge, above profiles of several possible culprits: ‘‘Which of the suspects raped Suzy?’’

The exercise that officials say went home with about 90 freshmen last Friday drew swift concern, astonishing parents as it made the rounds on social media and then spawned headlines. The school district soon apologized for the ‘‘inappropriate’’ question given out by a teacher at Klein Collins High School in Spring, about 30 miles north of Houston.