SALT LAKE CITY — An HIV-awareness campaign featuring condom wrappers with cheeky slogans that put a sexy spin on state pride met a quick end in Utah as the governor ordered the health department to stop distributing them.

Governor Gary Herbert’s intervention came hours after the designs became public on Wednesday. Herbert, a Republican, he understands the importance of educating residents about HIV prevention, but he does not approve of using sexual innuendo as part of a taxpayer-funded campaign.

The prophylactics were labeled with phrases like “The Greatest Sex on Earth,’’ a spin on the famous license-plate ski slogan “The Greatest Snow on Earth.”