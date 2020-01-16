The decision to freeze the aid was directed by the president himself, and during the House impeachment inquiry, administration officials testified that they had raised concerns about its legality to no avail.

The agency, the Government Accountability Office, said the White House’s Office of Management and Budget violated the law when it withheld nearly $400 million this past summer for “a policy reason,” even though the funds had been allocated by Congress.

WASHINGTON — Hours before the Senate embarked on President Trump’s impeachment trial, a nonpartisan federal watchdog agency unexpectedly weighed in on an issue at the heart of the case: the president’s decision to withhold military assistance to Ukraine.

“Faithful execution of the law does not permit the president to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” the accountability office wrote in an opinion released Thursday. “The withholding was not a programmatic delay.”

The law at issue, the Impoundment Control Act, was enacted in 1974 over the veto of President Richard Nixon. It limits a president’s power to withhold money that has been allocated by Congress, requiring approval from the legislative branch to do so.

The accountability office is an independent, nonpartisan agency that works for Congress. It conducts audits of federal spending, issues legal decisions on questions about federal contracts and budget matters, and examines if federal agencies are complying with other legal requirements imposed on them by Congress.

Senator Richard Shelby, Republican of Alabama, the chairman of the Appropriations Committee, called the release of the report as the Senate was taking up impeachment “suspicious timing.”

Accountability office officials said the timing of the ruling was coincidental.

“Our legal decisions are issued when we have completed all our legal research and are ready to come to a sound conclusion,” Thomas H. Armstrong, the office’s general counsel, said in a statement. “There was no coordination of timing with any entity outside of GAO.”

The White House budget office promptly rejected the report’s conclusions, saying it had remained within the law.

“We disagree with GAO’s opinion,” said Rachel Semmel, a spokeswoman for the budget office. “OMB uses its apportionment authority to ensure taxpayer dollars are properly spent consistent with the president’s priorities and with the law.”

The report, on its own, does not result in any action or specific penalty against the White House or Trump.

This is not the first time that the accountability office has ruled that the Trump administration violated the impoundment act. It did so in December 2017 related to Energy Department funds and in December 2018 related to the Department of Homeland Security’s funding.

But the ruling is certain to focus additional attention on questions about the legality of Trump’s decision to freeze the aid. The administration held up the money — $250 million distributed through the Pentagon and another $141 million channeled through the State Department — from late June until mid-September. The money was released only after the freeze became public and members of Congress from both parties made clear they wanted it released.

The accountability office is led by Gene L. Dodaro, who was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2010 and confirmed by the Senate.

American diplomats testified last year during the impeachment inquiry that they understood the aid freeze to be a means of pressuring Ukraine into opening investigations into Trump’s political rivals. Trump has denied using the aid as leverage, and the White House has said the freeze was intended to provide time to explore whether Ukraine, with its long history of official corruption, could be trusted with the money.

The impeachment vote by the House and the ruling Thursday by the Government Accountability Office focused on different questions.

House Democrats accused Trump of using the aid as leverage in his pressure campaign against Ukraine.

The GAO examined whether the Trump administration violated appropriations law by withholding the aid in the first place.

The agency found that the White House violated the law because it did not notify Congress about the deferral in the spending, and the freeze did not appear to be motivated by a desire to find a more efficient way to spend the money, which might have been allowable, the report said. Instead, the administration was arguing that it had the right to determine the “best use of such funds,” ignoring Congress’ power to set spending requirements.

“When Congress enacts appropriations, it has provided budget authority that agencies must obligate in a manner consistent with law,” said the ruling, which was signed by Armstrong. “The Constitution vests lawmaking power with the Congress.”