WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman who fed vultures, alligators, and other wildlife behind her gated-community home has agreed to pay $53,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by homeowners association.

Palm Beach County Judge Scott Kerner on Wednesday permanently enjoined Irma Acosta Arya from feeding wildlife and ordered her to pay up by Feb. 14, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Neighbors and the homeowners association said Acosta Arya’s nocturnal and daytime feedings attracted flocks of defecating and vomiting vultures, along with raccoons, alligators, and bobcats. The golf community borders the wildlife-filled Grassy Waters Preserve.