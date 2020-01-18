Now, as law enforcement agencies and politicians in Richmond prepare for what they fear could be a similar clash Monday at the Virginia State Capitol, they have sought to avoid the same pitfalls.

These were among the problems that plagued officials in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017, according to a report published that year on the extremist rallies where hundreds of people descended on the city and one woman was killed by a white supremacist.

Opposing protesters were squeezed together. Law enforcement agencies failed to communicate. Officials falsely believed that weapons could not be banned.

“No one wants another incident like the one we saw in Charlottesville in 2017,” Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia said at a news conference this past week as he declared a state of emergency. “We will not allow that mayhem and violence to happen here.”

The Richmond rally was originally planned as a protest against proposed state gun legislation but is expected to bring white supremacists, antigovernment extremists, and anti-fascists. Amid all of the soul-searching questions about race that officials in Charlottesville and other cities have wrestled with to try to stave off ugly confrontations, the 2017 report on the government response offered some concrete guidelines on security and communication.

Here are some ways that Richmond is trying to avoid a disaster Monday.

The governor is banning guns, torches, and even baseballs.

When Northam declared the state of emergency, he also prohibited civilians who approach the Capitol from carrying weapons. “Weapon” is broadly defined: Guns, bats, and torches are included, as are laser pointers, scissors and baseballs. The ban and emergency declaration are in effect until Tuesday evening.

The move did not go unchallenged. The group that is hosting the event, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, fought Northam’s executive order in court, but the state Supreme Court upheld the ban.

Northam’s ban was one of several actions authorities have taken in recent days that is in line with the recommendations of the post-Charlottesville report, in which a former federal prosecutor described in brutal terms the failures of officials there.

In 2017, a Charlottesville police captain asked a local prosecutor whether police could ban bats, poles and other weapons from the park where white nationalists and counterprotesters had planned to gather. The prosecutor said no, and the Charlottesville Police Department prepared for the event under the belief that it could not enforce a ban. That advice was wrong, the report found.

Police are creating a perimeter.

The 2017 report also recommended erecting a secure perimeter with designated points of entry for large protests that might turn violent.

In Charlottesville, the report said, police actually “generated more violence” by pushing protesters back toward the counterprotesters.

“Fixed checkpoints should be established to allow entry into the secure perimeter, much like the gates to a stadium,” the report said, adding that checkpoints would also allow authorities to prevent protesters from carrying weapons or other prohibited items inside.

That is the plan Virginia officials appear to be following for Monday: They have posted a map on Twitter and Facebook showing just one entrance to Richmond’s Capitol Square, where attendees will be screened for contraband.

Some worry that by creating a single point of entry, authorities could force opposing groups to enter at the same time, possibly leading to violence. Law enforcement officials in Virginia are grappling with a crucial challenge: keeping the opposing groups at the rally separate while ensuring that others — potentially deterred by metal detectors and other security measures — do not flood nearby streets that are not covered by the emergency weapons ban.

Authorities have created a unified command.

Another failing of the response to the Charlottesville protests, according to the report, was that local and state police did not coordinate their tactical plans, communications systems, or chains of command, leaving both agencies unsure of what the other was doing.

Authorities expect a more unified effort Monday, as weeks of preparation have allowed for clear communication between state and local law enforcement agencies, the governor said.

RaShall Brackney, who has been the Charlottesville police chief since 2018, said law enforcement agencies in Charlottesville, Lexington, Richmond, and Roanoke as well as Albemarle and Henrico counties now meet and train regularly, along with state police, to plan for large and potentially violent demonstrations.

“We train together and collaborate pretty often, and that’s been a lesson this region has taken to heart,” Brackney said in an interview. “We live and practice our unified command and incident command system relatively frequently, either during real events or drills and training. We have all embraced the philosophy of a unified command.”