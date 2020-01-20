McConnell’s resolution does not specifically allow for witnesses to testify, and Democrats promise to try to guarantee witnesses, documents, and other evidence to be part of the trial. Any debate on these topics must be conducted in closed session under the Senate’s impeachment rules.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell plans to seek a speedy impeachment trial of President Trump. Here’s how the trial would go under McConnell’s plan:

INITIAL MOTIONS

After the Senate adopts the organizing resolution, which itself will consume Tuesday, the legal teams for Trump and the House on Wednesday will be able to offer motions on housekeeping questions involving matters other than evidence or witnesses. In theory, Trump could move to dismiss the case altogether, but that’s unlikely.

Advertisement

OPENING ARGUMENTS

House impeachment managers, led by Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, will have 24 hours — packed into only two days — to make their opening arguments. The White House will have the same amount of time to respond, though Trump’s lawyers may not use it all.

QUESTION TIME

Sixteen hours will be reserved for senators to ask questions of both legal teams. Those questions will be posed in writing through Chief Justice John Roberts.

WITNESSES

The key question of whether to call witnesses and which ones to call will be considered with up to four hours of argument by the White House and House Democrats. The Senate may go into closed session to debate further and then have a series of votes. If witnesses are called, they will be deposed before any potential live Senate testimony.

GUILTY OR NOT GUILTY?

After the Senate finishes its deliberations, it will vote on the two impeachment articles, which requires a two-thirds vote to find Trump guilty and remove him from office. Trump is likely to be found not guilty.

Advertisement

Associated Press