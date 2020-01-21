The infected man, a resident of Snohomish County who is in his 30s, developed symptoms after returning from a trip to the region around Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

Federal officials also announced expanded screenings for the infection at major US airports. In addition to New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, airports in Atlanta and Chicago will begin examining passengers arriving from Wuhan for signs of illness. All travelers from Wuhan, China, will be funneled through those airports.

NEW YORK — A person in Washington state is infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, the first confirmed case in the United States of a mysterious respiratory infection that has killed at least six people and sickened hundreds more in Asia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

He returned Jan. 15, two days before passenger screening was instituted at three major US airports but had no symptoms at the time.

He read online about the mysterious new virus, which causes fever and respiratory illness, and informed his doctors about his recent trip when he sought care on Sunday, federal officials said.

He was seen at a clinic in Snohomish County and is now hospitalized at Providence Regional Medical Center-Everett. Specimens from the patient were sent to the CDC in Atlanta, and officials confirmed on Monday that he was infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, also called 2019-nCoV.

Health officials declined to identify the patient, but said he has a mild case of pneumonia, is doing well, and has been very cooperative.

Health care workers are also trying to identify people who may have had contact with the infected traveler and are notifying some of the passengers on his return flight who might have been exposed. They will monitor those fellow passengers for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“We’re very comfortable the patient is isolated and poses little risk to the staff or general public,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer at the Snohomish Health District, adding that strict isolation practices were implemented in “an abundance of caution.”

News of the first case of the virus in the United States surfaced as officials studied growing evidence that the disease can be transmitted from person to person, although it is not clear how easily.

“There is new information hour by hour, day by day, that we are tracking and following closely,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

The CDC has deployed staff members overseas who are working closely with the ministries of health in China and Thailand. “The key issue we all need to understand is how easily and sustainably the virus is spread from human to human,” Messonnier said.

Airport screenings started Friday and Saturday at Kennedy International Airport in New York, San Francisco International, and Los Angeles International. They will be expanded to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International and Chicago O’Hare International over the next few days.

Passengers from Wuhan planning to arrive in other cities will be issued new tickets taking them to one of the five screening airports, officials said.

The outbreak, which began in December in a seafood and poultry market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million, is spreading: Patients have been identified in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, as well as Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea.

On Tuesday, Chinese authorities confirmed that six people have died of the infection in Wuhan. Nearly 300 cases have been reported in China, and federal health officials said that number is likely to grow. Many of the patients lived in or traveled to Wuhan.

The World Health Organization will meet Wednesday to decide whether to declare the outbreak an international public health emergency. But information about the new virus is still thin, and it’s not clear whether or how many Americans are at risk.

“There are still more questions that we don’t know the answers to than things we do know,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

“For example, what is the source? We don’t know exactly. The location likely was the live animal market, but we don’t know the particular animal.”

The more urgent question, he said, is: “How frequent is human-to-human transmission?”

“Could people with mild infections transmit this virus from person to person?” he added. “That all remains still under investigation.”

The patient in Washington told doctors he had not visited the animal markets in Wuhan, nor had he come into contact with anyone who was sick.

On Monday, Vanderbilt’s medical center changed its electronic prompts so that any patients coming in with a fever or respiratory symptoms will be asked whether they have been to China recently or have had contact with anyone who has recently traveled to China.

Hospitals around the country are likely taking similar steps, Schaffner said, in an effort to quickly identify infected patients and isolate them so they can be cared for safely, and so specimens can be collected for testing.

Schaffner cautioned anyone traveling to China to avoid visiting live animal markets and to keep a distance from all live animals, including farm animals. Travelers to China should practice lots of good hand hygiene, he added, and do their best to avoid anyone who is coughing or sneezing.