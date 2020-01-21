WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request from Democrats to quickly consider whether to hear an appeal of a decision with the potential to wipe out the entire Affordable Care Act. The move means the court will almost certainly not hear the case in its current term, which ends in June.
The case was originally brought by Republican state officials, who argued that changes to the Affordable Care Act made by Congress in 2017 rendered the law’s requirement that most Americans obtain health insurance unconstitutional. The Trump administration sided with the state officials.
A US District Court judge in Texas agreed, ruling that the entire law was invalid, but he postponed the effects of his ruling until the case could be appealed. In December, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, in New Orleans, agreed that the mandate was unconstitutional but declined to rule on the fate of the remainder of the health law, asking the lower court to reconsider the question in more detail.
The Democratic states and the House, which intervened in the case to defend the health law, asked the Supreme Court to immediately review the 5th Circuit’s ruling.
Republicans opposed speeding up the proceedings. “Far from being urgently needed,” Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco wrote, “this court’s review thus would be premature.”
“Throughout this litigation,” lawyers for Texas and other states challenging the law wrote, “petitioners have argued that the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate impacts no one in any way. Yet now, they claim that a decision declaring that mandate unconstitutional is so consequential to the Republic that this court must upend its rules, rush the briefing and argument, truncate its own consideration of the complex questions presented and hastily render a decision.”
In response, lawyers for California and other states defending the law said prompt action from the Supreme Court was needed to address the uncertainty created by the rulings.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed dismay with the Supreme Court’s refusal to speed up consideration of whether to hear the case.
“Today’s disappointing decision by the Supreme Court only prolongs and worsens the uncertainty and fear that Republicans’ anti-health care agenda is inflicting on American families,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The longer this GOP lawsuit continues, the longer it will needlessly drive up costs and endanger lifesaving protections for people with preexisting conditions.”