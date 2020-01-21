WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request from Democrats to quickly consider whether to hear an appeal of a decision with the potential to wipe out the entire Affordable Care Act. The move means the court will almost certainly not hear the case in its current term, which ends in June.

The case was originally brought by Republican state officials, who argued that changes to the Affordable Care Act made by Congress in 2017 rendered the law’s requirement that most Americans obtain health insurance unconstitutional. The Trump administration sided with the state officials.

A US District Court judge in Texas agreed, ruling that the entire law was invalid, but he postponed the effects of his ruling until the case could be appealed. In December, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, in New Orleans, agreed that the mandate was unconstitutional but declined to rule on the fate of the remainder of the health law, asking the lower court to reconsider the question in more detail.