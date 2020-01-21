Trump told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland, that he planned to expand the current travel ban, although he did not specify which countries would be added. An extended list — which includes Belarus, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania — was confirmed by a senior administration official, who also stressed that it may change. Different versions of the proposed list have circulated for weeks.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration plans to introduce an updated version of a long-disputed travel ban enacted shortly after President Trump’s inauguration in 2017, expanding the list to include countries the White House has suggested have fallen out of compliance with US security measures.

Another person familiar with discussions about the ban said the new countries would not necessarily be in the same region as those on the 2017 list, which includes Iran, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Chad, Venezuela, and North Korea. Visitors from Iraq and Sudan were banned under previous versions, but are now allowed.

Politico, which first reported the countries on the expanded list, said the announcement could come as soon as Monday, to mark the anniversary of the initial ban.

Hogan Gidley, a White House spokesman, said in a statement the administration has not planned any announcements related to the ban.

Trump’s initial executive order, which closed the country’s borders to people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, was announced when his administration was only days old, causing a nationwide outcry and prompting protests at several large airports. The ban immediately met several court challenges, and it eventually made its way to the Supreme Court. In a 5-4 vote in June 2018, the court upheld it. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said Trump had ample authority to make national security judgments in the realm of immigration.