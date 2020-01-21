MCC’s warden, M. Licon-Vitale, said the conditions of confinement were set for Avenatti because of his notoriety and his high-profile case when he arrived late Friday.

Avenatti is currently being held in the most secure section of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan as he awaits his trial, which is set to start soon, on charges he tried to extort the sports apparel giant Nike.

NEW YORK — Michael Avenatti, the jet-setting lawyer who once represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her battles with President Trump, is being housed in isolation at a federal lockup facility for his own safety, the jail warden said Tuesday.

“Mr. Avenatti’s placement is for his own safety,” Licon-Vitale wrote in a letter to US District Judge Paul G. Gardephe.

Avenatti’s lawyer, Scott Srebnick, wrote in a letter to Gardephe Sunday, asking that Avenatti be transferred from the high-security cell at the Manhattan facility to the general population to help him prepare for his upcoming trial.

Avenatti was arrested last week in California after prosecutors there said he violated bail conditions in place since last spring. On Friday, he was flown to New York, where he is scheduled to stand trial soon on charges that he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike. He has pleaded not guilty.

Avenatti was put in the most secure section of the federal facility under special administrative measures designed to cut off his communications with the outside world, Srebnick said. The special housing unit has held dozens of terrorism defendants over the past quarter century.

Srebnick said Avenatti’s cell, reportedly once occupied by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, has an officer posted outside it around the clock and two cameras focused on him.

He also complained that Avenatti’s social phone calls were severely restricted.

The warden, though, said he spoke with Avenatti on Tuesday and had decided Avenatti can keep legal materials in his cell and have contact legal visits and daily social telephone calls.

Srebnick had complained that lawyers had only been able to communicate with Avenatti through a partition that was part screen and part glass, passing documents back and forth through a jail officer.

“That was untenable,” Srebnick said.

The MCC officers have been “professional, respectful and courteous” throughout, he said.

“While we understand that there may be hypersensitivity about Mr. Avenatti given the profile of the case, and recent issues at the institution, this situation is truly hampering our ability to prepare for trial,” Srebnick said.