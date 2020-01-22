After spending millions of dollars to quash a renewable energy ballot initiative just two years ago, Arizona’s biggest electricity provider announced Wednesday that it will seek to produce all of its power from carbon-free sources by the middle of the century.
Arizona Public Service laid out an ambitious plan to wean itself entirely off fossil fuels over the next three decades, with the intermediate goal of getting nearly two-thirds of
its electricity from nuclear and renewable sources by 2030.
The commitment is an about-face for an electric utility that poured $37.9 million into a campaign to defeat a ballot initiative that would have required it to generate 50 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2035— a milestone in some ways less ambitious than what the company laid out Wednesday.
And it represents a detente between the utility and billionaire Tom Steyer, whose 2018 campaign in support of the ballot measure, known as Proposition 127, brought the total amount spent on both sides to at least $62.8 million.
The plan outstrips Arizona’s modest renewable requirements, established in 2006, that mandate that utilities rely on renewable energy for 15 percent of supplies by 2025.
