After spending millions of dollars to quash a renewable energy ballot initiative just two years ago, Arizona’s biggest electricity provider announced Wednesday that it will seek to produce all of its power from carbon-free sources by the middle of the century.

Arizona Public Service laid out an ambitious plan to wean itself entirely off fossil fuels over the next three decades, with the intermediate goal of getting nearly two-thirds of

its electricity from nuclear and renewable sources by 2030.

The commitment is an about-face for an electric utility that poured $37.9 million into a campaign to defeat a ballot initiative that would have required it to generate 50 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2035— a milestone in some ways less ambitious than what the company laid out Wednesday.