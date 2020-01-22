CINCINNATI — An Ohio judge decided Wednesday to move forward with a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a 16-year-old student who died after being trapped by a fold-up vehicle seat, despite making two 911 calls.

Hamilton County Judge Robert Ruehlman rejected a motion to dismiss the suit filed by Cincinnati. Ruehlman heard legal arguments last month but said the facts of the case stemming from Kyle Plush’s death should be determined in a trial.

In the lawsuit filed last year, the family accuses the city, a former city official, and four city employees of actions leading to Plush’s 2018 death. The lawsuit’s goals are to determine what went wrong when police were unable to locate Plush and to make sure it doesn’t happen again, the family said.