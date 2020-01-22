A majority of Americans (59 percent) said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, and about 7 in 10 said that Roe v. Wade should not be overturned, according to the survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Unlike the candidates, however, the American public is not absolutist — and is even somewhat confused — on aspects of the issue, according to a poll released Wednesday.

President Trump wants Roe v. Wade overturned, while many of the candidates vying for the Democratic nomination would seek to codify abortion rights into law. ‘‘I believe that abortion rights are human rights,’’ said Senator Elizabeth Warren, one such candidate.

Advertisement

Those figures have remained relatively stable through decades of debates and protests. Likewise, the poll found the public overwhelmingly believes abortion should be legal if the patient’s life is endangered (82 percent) and in the case of rape or incest (80 percent). Seventy-nine percent believe the decision is best made by women themselves in consultation with their doctors, rather than by lawmakers.

Yet the data also shows another side to the story, with large portions of the country supporting some state restrictions on the procedure.

A clear majority (69 percent) of the public supports laws requiring abortions to be performed by doctors who have hospital admitting privileges, similar to the requirements in a Louisiana law challenged in a case that goes before the Supreme Court this term. Majorities of Americans also support laws that require women to wait 24 hours between meeting a health-care provider and getting an abortion (66 percent) and laws requiring doctors to show and describe ultrasound images to them (57 percent).

Americans are also split over laws that prohibit abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected — the so-called heartbeat bills that have been passed by numerous states over the past 12 months. Forty-nine percent support them, and 50 percent are opposed.

Advertisement

Yet majorities are opposed to making it a crime for doctors to provide abortions (65 percent) or for women to be fined or imprisoned if they get abortions (74 percent.)

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.