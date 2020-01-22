US Supreme Court justices signaled a sharp divide in a Montana case that could make it easier to funnel public money to religious schools and other faith-based organizations.

The Montana Supreme Court struck down a taxpayer-funded scholarship program that was used primarily to help send children to religious schools, ruling that it violated a state constitutional provision. The ruling is being challenged by three mothers seeking to use money from the program to send their children to a Christian school.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor and other liberal justices questioned whether the mothers had any grounds to complain given that the entire program has been thrown out.