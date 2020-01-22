US Supreme Court justices signaled a sharp divide in a Montana case that could make it easier to funnel public money to religious schools and other faith-based organizations.
The Montana Supreme Court struck down a taxpayer-funded scholarship program that was used primarily to help send children to religious schools, ruling that it violated a state constitutional provision. The ruling is being challenged by three mothers seeking to use money from the program to send their children to a Christian school.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor and other liberal justices questioned whether the mothers had any grounds to complain given that the entire program has been thrown out.
The court’s conservatives questioned the legality of the provision that formed the basis of the state court ruling.
The 2015 scholarship program gave individuals and corporations a tax credit for contributing up to $150 a year to an organization that funds scholarships to help needy students attend private schools.
The parents sued after the Department of Revenue barred the use of scholarship money at religious schools.
bloomberg news