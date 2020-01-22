Speaking with CNBC from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said tackling entitlement spending is ‘‘the easiest of all things’’ and seemed to suggest higher economic growth would make it easier to reduce spending on those programs. It was unclear exactly what changes the president was envisioning and the White House did not immediately respond to a request to clarify.

President Trump appeared to express a new openness to revamping entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare in an interview aired Wednesday, potentially opening the door to overhauling two of America’s largest government programs if he is elected to a second term.

‘‘At the right time, we will take a look at that. You know, that’s actually the easiest of all things, if you look,’’ Trump said. He later added when asked about entitlements: ‘‘Well, we’re going — we’re going look. We also have — assets that we’ve never had. I mean we’ve never had growth like this.’’

It was unclear what Trump was referring to when he mentioned unprecedented growth. The economy is growing but not as fast as it has in the past, though the stock market is at record levels.

Adding to the confusion are private remarks Trump recently made that appeared to dismiss the importance of the budget deficit, which has ballooned to about $1 trillion a year under his administration.

Trump as a 2016 presidential candidate promised not to cut Medicare, Medicaid, or Social Security, a position typically more in line with Democratic lawmakers that set him apart from the rest of the GOP field. His budget proposals as president, however, have called for slight reductions in Medicare and bigger changes to Medicaid spending. He is also seeking curbs to Social Security disability programs but he has not pursued changes to Social Security benefits for older Americans.

Washington Post

Trump says injuries minor for soldiers in Iran attack

President Trump addressed injuries suffered by US troops in Iran’s recent ballistic missile attack on Wednesday, saying he that can ‘‘report it is not very serious’’ and that defense officials told him about them days after the fact.

‘‘I heard that they had headaches and a couple of other things,’’ he said. ‘‘But I would say, and I can report it is not very serious. Not very serious.’’

The comments came after the Pentagon acknowledged Tuesday evening that more US service members have been removed from Iraq for treatment and testing after suffering from concussion-like symptoms caused by the Jan. 8 attack on Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, in which 11 ballistic missiles caused deep craters and charred wreckage.

Trump and defense officials initially said that no one was injured, but the Pentagon reported last week that 11 service members had left on flights to receive follow-up treatment. Defense officials said Tuesday that even more had left, but declined to say how many or address questions about whether anyone has been sent back to the United States.

Air Force Major General Alex Grynkewich, a senior commander for the US mission in Iraq and Syria, told reporters outside Washington on Wednesday that the injured were ‘‘looked at for TBI,’’ an acronym for traumatic brain injury that can range from a mild concussion to something more serious.

The Pentagon considers TBI to be a signature wound of the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, and acknowledges that some can be debilitating. More than 313,800 service members have suffered one in combat or training, according to a Defense Department fact sheet.

Washington Post

Sanders, Biden swap top spots in two national polls

A new national poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont with a lead in a national debate qualifying poll for the first time in the 2020 Democratic primary, while a second national survey shows former vice president Joe Biden in front.

The first poll, conducted by SSRS for CNN and released Wednesday morning, showed Sanders with 27 percent support and Biden following closely behind at 24 percent support. It was the first time Sanders has led nationally since Biden entered the race in April, though his lead was within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

The second poll, released later by Monmouth University, showed a different picture, with Biden in the lead at 30 percent support and Sanders in second with 23 percent. In both polls, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts finished third with 14 percent support.

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., and former mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York traded places in the polls, with Buttigieg coming in fourth in CNN’s poll with 11 percent and fifth in Monmouth’s with 6 percent, and Bloomberg finishing fourth in Monmouth’s with 9 percent and fifth in CNN’s with 5 percent.

No other candidate garnered more than 5 percent support in either of the polls.

Sanders has shown particular signs of strength in some early-state polls, leading a highly anticipated poll of Iowa caucusgoers conducted by The Des Moines Register/CNN and a CBS/YouGov tracking poll of New Hampshire primary voters, both released this month.

New York Times