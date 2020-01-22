“The evidence will be clear that the man seated right there was not just a titan in Hollywood, but a rapist,” a prosecutor, Meghan Hast, said in her opening statement, gesturing to Weinstein.

But Wednesday morning, Weinstein arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building to face charges that even as he ruled over the movie business in New York and Los Angeles, he was a sexual predator, a serial abuser who repeatedly used his influence and imposing physicality to overpower women in his orbit.

NEW YORK — In Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein was a man of seemingly infinite power, not only making Oscar-winning films like “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love,” but also helping make careers.

Hast offered graphic details about several assaults. Before one attack, she said, Weinstein injected erection medication into his genitals. On another occasion, he showed up uninvited outside the hotel room of actress Annabella Sciorra. He was in his underwear, with baby oil in one hand and a videotape in the other.

Weinstein tried to force a third victim into having sex with him and his assistant by telling her, “This is how the industry works,” Hast said.

But a defense lawyer, Damon Cheronis, said in his opening statement that Weinstein was neither a predator nor a “master manipulator,” arguing that his various accusers were involved with him in transactional relationships meant to advance their own careers.

“It was consensual,” Cheronis said. He told the jurors that they were “going to be shown two realities,” but that in the end the evidence — including a trove of friendly e-mails from the accusers to Weinstein — would show he was innocent.

The start of the trial, one of the most anticipated criminal proceedings in recent memory, has attracted news media from around the globe and will delve into the issues of consent and power in professional relationships. Early Wednesday, dozens of reporters from as far away as Germany and South America lined up in front of the courthouse in Manhattan.

It also capped a year and a half of legal wrangling by Weinstein’s lawyers, who have sought for months to contain, delay, and derail the process with attempts to limit witnesses, remove the judge from the case, and relocate the trial from what they have described as the “carnival-like atmosphere” of Manhattan.

Weinstein, 67, faces charges that he raped one aspiring actress in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forced oral sex on a production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, in his TriBeCa apartment in 2006.

Four other women, including Sciorra, are also expected to testify, even though most of their allegations are too old to prosecute as separate crimes. The Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is handling the case, intends to use their testimony to show that Weinstein engaged in a pattern of sexual predation.

Opening statements started at 10:15 a.m., as Hast led the jury through nearly 30 years of Weinstein’s mistreatment of women. The litany of abuse, the prosecutor said, began in the early 1990s, when Weinstein raped Sciorra, who was later known for her work in “The Sopranos.”

After meeting at an Irish bar in lower Manhattan one night, Hast told the jury, Weinstein dropped Sciorra off at her apartment, forced his way inside, and began unbuttoning his shirt. Sciorra thought that she could flee into the bathroom, Hast said, but Weinstein pushed her onto a bed, pinned her arms above her head, and raped her.

Haleyi, who went public with her story in 2017, met Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 and soon took a job as a production assistant on Weinstein’s show “Project Runway,” Hast said. For the next few months, according to the prosecutor, Weinstein pressured Haleyi, offering her trips to Paris and Los Angeles. Eventually, Hast told the jury, Haleyi went to Weinstein’s apartment, where he forced oral sex on her.

“Miriam decided to just check out,” Hast said, referring to Haleyi’s given name. “She tried to endure the violent sexual assault Harvey Weinstein was perpetrating on her.”

Weeks after the first assault, Hast said, Haleyi met Weinstein at a hotel in TriBeCa, and he attacked her again. “She laid there emotionless, like a dead fish,” the prosecutor said.

Hast said a third accuser, whom The New York Times is not naming because she is an alleged rape victim, moved to Los Angeles at age 25 looking for “a break in the entertainment industry” after being raised in an evangelical church in a small town in Washington state.

A few years later — as “a starving actress” — she met Weinstein at a party and accepted his invitation to join him in a hotel room, where she gave him a massage even though she felt he was “old enough to be her father” and was “overweight and sloppy looking,” Hast said.

At a subsequent meeting in Los Angeles, Hast said, Weinstein kissed the actress and forced her into receiving oral sex. Ultimately, Hast told the jury, the woman “tried to have a relationship” with Weinstein, believing “there was no way to get out” without harming her career.

Then, on March 18, 2013, the actress met Weinstein for a breakfast meeting at the Doubletree Hotel on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. It was her first time in New York. After taking her to his room, Weinstein undressed her, then climbed on top of her and raped her, Hast said. Before the assault, Hast added, Weinstein injected his penis with an erection medication.

Eight months later, Hast said, Weinstein raped the woman for a second time, ripping off her pants and violently spreading her legs. After the attack, Hast told the jury, Weinstein told the actress: “I just find you so attractive. I couldn’t resist you.”

