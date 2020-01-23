Tilli Buchanan says she was just trying to stay cool when she and her husband stripped to their underwear inside their house.

Then her three stepchildren walked in. They seemed embarrassed, so Buchanan took the moment to make a point, she told the Salt Lake Tribune. Their dad was bare-chested. Shouldn’t she be able to walk around topless, too?

That effort to make a point grew into a constitutional challenge to Utah law, as Buchanan, 27, was charged with lewdness involving a child — allegations that could land her in jail and require her to register as a sex offender.