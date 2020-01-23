Tilli Buchanan says she was just trying to stay cool when she and her husband stripped to their underwear inside their house.
Then her three stepchildren walked in. They seemed embarrassed, so Buchanan took the moment to make a point, she told the Salt Lake Tribune. Their dad was bare-chested. Shouldn’t she be able to walk around topless, too?
That effort to make a point grew into a constitutional challenge to Utah law, as Buchanan, 27, was charged with lewdness involving a child — allegations that could land her in jail and require her to register as a sex offender.
Now a judge has weighed in against her on the challenge, saying that Utah’s law singling out exposed female breasts but not male ones is justifiably rooted in ‘‘contemporary community standards of nudity.’’
The decision earlier this week from Judge Kara Pettit of Utah’s Third Judicial District Court adds to a patchwork of rulings on laws against female toplessness that the US Supreme Court declined to take up just this month, saying it wouldn’t hear the appeal of three New Hampshire women who were fined for exposing their nipples in public.
Buchanan’s lawyers had cited a ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit that in February overturned a ban on toplessness in Colorado because it treated the two sexes differently.
