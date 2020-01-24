She did not take public transportation, attend large gatherings, or have close contact with anyone outside her home after returning, officials said. Members of her household are being monitored.

The patient is a woman in her 60s who had traveled to Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the outbreak — and returned to Chicago on Jan. 13. She did not become ill until several days after arriving in Chicago, so officials do not think there is much risk to others on her flight home.

A second patient in the United States has been found to be infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but she is doing well and is being kept there primarily to keep the infection from spreading, officials said at a news briefing. They declined to name the woman or the hospital.

The first known case in the US, in a man in Washington state who had traveled to Wuhan, was reported Tuesday.

“The immediate risk to the American public is low at this time, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said at a news briefing held by the CDC. More cases are expected in the US, she said. The CDC now recommends avoiding nonessential travel to Wuhan.

Because the disease has spread beyond Wuhan, travelers to other parts of China should avoid contact with people who are sick, stay away from markets that sell live wild animals — believed to be the source of the virus — and wash their hands frequently.

Federal health officials are asking that people with possible exposure to the virus and who develop symptoms like cough and fever call health care providers first, rather than just showing up at a doctor’s office, clinic, or emergency room.

With advance notice, doctors can take steps to prevent the spread of the virus, like isolating patients and putting masks on themselves and the patients. The woman in Chicago followed those instructions, officials said.

Sixty-three other people in 22 states are being monitored for possible infection, the CDC said. They are people with respiratory symptoms who may have been exposed to the virus through their own travels or by contact with a patient. So far, 11 of the 63 have tested negative for the infection.

Five major airports in the United States are screening passengers arriving from Wuhan for signs of infection with coronavirus.

The screenings are imperfect. The illness may resemble a common cold or the flu. Some infected travelers, like the two who have been found to have the disease, may have arrived in the United States before symptoms were evident or before screenings were implemented.