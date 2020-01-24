“You cannot leave a man like that in office,’’ Schiff said. “You know it’s not going to stop. . . . It’s not going to stop unless the Congress does something about it.”

“He is who he is,’’ declared Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He told the senators listening as jurors that Trump put the US-Ukraine relationship on the line in a way that benefited Russia just so he could take a political “cheap shot” at Democratic foe Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON — Closing out their case, House Democrats warned Friday in President Trump’s impeachment trial that he will persist in abusing his power and endangering democracy unless Congress intervenes to remove him before the 2020 election.

Advertisement

Trump is being tried in the Senate after the House impeached him last month, accusing him of abusing his office by asking Ukraine for politically motivated probes of Biden and other matters while withholding military aid from a US ally that was at war with bordering Russia. A second article of impeachment accuses him of obstructing Congress by refusing to turn over documents or allow officials to testify in the House ensuing probe.

As Democrats finished their third day before skeptical Republican senators, Trump’s legal team prepared to start his defense, expected on Saturday. Trump, eyes on the audience beyond the Senate chamber, bemoaned the schedule in a tweet, saying “looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”

Said Trump attorney Jay Sekulow: “We’re going to rebut and refute, and we’re going to put on an affirmative case tomorrow.”

Republicans are defending Trump’s actions as appropriate and are casting the impeachment trial as a politically motivated effort to weaken him in his reelection campaign. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and eventual acquittal is considered likely.

Advertisement

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said the trial will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday and run for “several hours,” as Trump’s lawyers deliver their opening presentation.

Senators will make a critical decision next week on Democratic demands to hear testimony from top Trump aides, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, who refused to appear before the House. It would take four Republican senators to join the Democratic minority to seek witnesses, and so far the numbers appear lacking.

“This needs to end,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina and a Trump confidant.

With Chief Justice John Roberts presiding, Friday’s session opened with a sweeping and impassioned argument from Democrats that Trump’s actions with Ukraine were not unique but part of a pattern of ‘‘destructive behavior’’ now threatening the core foundations of democracy.

Schiff told the senators that Trump has shown repeatedly that he is willing to put his personal political interests above those of the country he is sworn to protect.

The evidence shows, he said, that Trump bucked the advice of his own national security apparatus to chase “kooky” theories about Ukraine pushed by lawyer Rudy Giuliani, resulting in ‘‘one hell of a Russian intelligence coup” that benefited President Vladimir Putin at US expense.

This was not simply a foreign policy dispute, Schiff argued, but a breach of long-held American values for Trump to leverage an ally — in this case Ukraine, a struggling democracy facing down Russian troops — for the investigations he wanted ahead of 2020.

Advertisement

When the House started investigating his actions, Democrats said, Trump blatantly obstructed the probe. Even Richard Nixon, they argued, better understood the need to comply with Congress in some of its oversight requests.

Schiff said that left unchecked, Trump, who insists he did nothing wrong, would seek foreign election interference again.

Drawing on historical figures, from the Founding Fathers to the late GOP Senator John McCain and the fictional Atticus Finch, Schiff made his arguments emphatically personal.

“The next time, it just may be you,’’ he said, pointing at one senator after another. ‘‘Do you think for a moment that if he felt it was in his interest, he wouldn’t ask you to be investigated?”

The senators appear as deeply divided as the nation, with Democrats ready to vote to convict the president and Republicans poised to acquit.

In another development, ABC News reported that it had obtained an audio file in which Trump is allegedly heard demanding the firing of then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during a private dinner with top donors in April 2018.

‘‘Get rid of her! Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it,’’ Trump is heard saying, according to ABC News, which said it reviewed the tape.

The recording corroborates an account of the evening by Lev Parnas, a former associate of Giuliani. In a recent interview, Parnas said he told Trump that evening that Yovanovitch was working against him.

Advertisement

‘‘I do remember me telling the president the ambassador was bad-mouthing him and saying he was going to get impeached, something to that effect,’’ Parnas told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow last week.

The lawyer for Parnas said he turned over to House Democrats a video recording of Trump calling for the firing of Yovanovitch.

He said the recording was an iPhone video, and that it was given Friday to the House Intelligence Committee.

The impeachment trial is set against the backdrop of the 2020 election, as voters assess Trump’s presidency and his run for a second term. Four senators who are Democratic presidential candidates are off the campaign trail, seated as jurors.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed the public slightly more likely to say the Senate should convict and remove Trump from office than to say it should not, 45 percent to 40 percent. But a sizable percentage, 14%, said they didn’t know enough to have an opinion.

One issue with wide agreement: Trump should allow top aides to appear as witnesses at the trial. About 7 in 10 respondents said so, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

The House mounted its Trump case after a government whistle-blower complained about his July 2019 call with Ukraine. The House relied on testimony from current and former national security officials and diplomats, many who defied White House instructions not to appear.

Advertisement

Evidence presented in the House probe has shown that Trump, with Giuliani, pursued investigations of Biden and his son Hunter, who served on a Ukrainian gas company’s board, and sought a probe of a debunked theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

It’s a story line many in the president’s camp are still pushing.

Material from The Washington Post and Bloomberg was used in this report.