The Pentagon said Thursday that 34 US service members were diagnosed with varying degrees of brain injuries after the Iranian ballistic missile attack in Iraq this month, upping the number of service members understood to be injured by explosions.

The issue has proven controversial because President Trump said the morning after that no US troops were harmed in the Jan. 8 attack, launched in retaliation for the United States killing Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad. Defense officials have said the injury information was not relayed to Washington until after the fact because no service members suffered loss of life, limb, or eyesight.