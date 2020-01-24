HOUSTON — A massive explosion Friday leveled a warehouse in Houston, leaving at least two people dead, damaging nearby buildings and homes, and rousing frightened residents from their sleep miles away, authorities said.

The explosion happened about 4:30 a.m. inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings for equipment in various industries, authorities said. The building was reduced to burning rubble and debris, and some of the surrounding buildings suffered heavy damage to parts of their walls and roofs.

Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed the deaths Friday and said it was likely both people worked for the company.