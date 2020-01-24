Many gathered in the crowd wore Make American Great Again hats and carried pro-Trump signs that included slogans such as ‘‘I vote Pro-Life First’’ and ‘‘Make Unborn Babies Great Again.’’ Trump waved to the crowd as Lee Greenwood’s ‘‘Proud to Be an American’’ played. Some chanted ‘‘four more years!’’

Trump has endeared himself to the antiabortion movement, particularly through appointing Supreme Court justices who abortion opponents hope will further their cause. He spoke before attendees began their annual march from the Mall to the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Friday became the first president to speak in person to antiabortion demonstrators at the March for Life rally, an annual gathering to mark the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

‘‘All of us here today understand an eternal truth — every child is a precious and sacred gift from God,’’ Trump said. ‘‘Together, we must protect, cherish, and defend the dignity and the sanctity of every human life.’’

He cited his administration’s antiabortion initiatives, including reinstating the Mexico City Policy in 2017 — barring US funding to nongovernmental organizations that offer abortion counseling in foreign countries — and issuing a rule that prohibits organizations that receive Title X funding from providing abortion services in most cases.

He linked the centennial of women’s suffrage to antiabortion voting and praised activists’ charity work.

‘‘You just make it your life’s mission to help spread God’s grace,’’ he said.

Trump also tied the issue of abortion to religious liberty, noting how US Health and Human Services put rules in place that officials say will protect medical workers from violating their conscience. He also cited Little Sisters of the Poor, a group of nuns that had been in a legal battle with the Obama administration over a mandate to provide contraception.

On Friday, the Trump administration threatened California with a potential loss of federal health care funds over its requirement that insurance plans cover abortions.

The federal Health and Human Services Department said it is issuing a ‘‘notice of violation,’’ giving California 30 days to comply with a federal law known as the Weldon amendment. That law bars federal health care funding from being provided to states or entities that practice ‘‘discrimination’’ against a health care organization on the basis that it ‘‘does not provide, pay for, provide coverage of, or refer for abortions.’’

The head of the HHS Office for Civil Rights, Roger Severino, said California is violating the restriction by requiring insurance plans to cover abortions. According to Severino, 28,000 Californians had abortion-free plans prior to the state’s requirements and have now lost that option. The federal government has received complaints from an order of nuns — the Missionary Guadalupanas of the Holy Spirit — as well as Skyline Wesleyan Church near San Diego.

‘‘If states receive federal funds . . . they cannot discriminate against a health plan that declines to cover abortions,’’ said Severino.

Denying that California has done anything wrong, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom alluded to the political overtones of the announcement and the Trump administration’s ongoing feud with the state over numerous issues.

Melody Wootten, a 49-year-old musician from Sterling Heights, Mich., said she came for the first time because she heard it would be Trump’s first attendance. She felt a sense of history, along with the Senate impeachment trial underway, and wanted to be present. The abortion issue and the impeachment, she said, constitute ‘‘an attack on Christianity.’’

‘‘This rally is bringing everything I believe to life,’’ said Wootten, an evangelical. ‘‘In Israel, you can go and see where Jesus was born, and it brings things to life. I’ve seen the Grand Canyon in pictures, but it’s different when you see it. Coming here makes everything come more to life. It’s going to be a springboard to being more active.’’

Volunteers handed out signs paid for by the Trump campaign at the entrance to the March for Life, an attempt to brand the annual antiabortion march as something like a campaign rally.

Terry Schilling, who runs the conservative American Principles Project, said hawking the signs was the first campaign volunteering he had done. Schilling praised Trump for speaking Friday, saying that past marches might have included a short recording from President George W. Bush.

Schilling was skeptical of Trump in 2016 and voted for him only because he thought Democrat Hillary Clinton was a worse choice because of the president’s ability to choose Supreme Court justices.

But he has been delighted by Trump’s record in office, including his tax law, the state of the economy, his understanding of religious freedom — and above all, his stance on abortion.

‘‘I could never have been more happy to be wrong,’’ Schilling said.

Trump once had a troubled relationship with the antiabortion movement because of his past support for abortion rights, and he would sometimes flub conservative talking points on abortion. But his ability to deliver justices to the Supreme Court that activists hope will reverse Roe v. Wade are central to his reelection, according to Mary Ziegler, a professor at Florida State University College of Law.

‘‘He has had to do more to prove himself to what is a key constituency than most previous Republicans did after Roe,’’ said Ziegler, who will have a book coming out in March on abortion and the law in America.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.