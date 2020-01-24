The charges against Daniels were dropped within 24 hours, but not before the arrest, at Sirens Gentlemen’s Club in Columbus, drew national headlines. Daniels is best known for saying that she had an affair with Donald Trump before he was president.

The officers, Steven Rosser and Whitney Lancaster, were found to have violated police rules when they arrested Daniels on three counts of illegal sexually oriented activity and then lied to internal affairs investigators about the basis for the sting, city officials said.

Two vice officers were fired Thursday by the city of Columbus, Ohio, for their role in the wrongful arrest of pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels at a strip club in 2018, an arrest that a lawyer for Daniels said resulted from a “conspiracy of dunces.”

Amid scrutiny that the arrest had been politically motivated, the city later paid $450,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by Daniels. It also disbanded the troubled vice squad after a federal corruption investigation.

Two other members of the Division of Police were suspended Thursday for conduct unbecoming of police officers.

The charges against Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, stemmed from sworn statements given by the officers that Daniels, while dancing topless at the club July 11, 2018, pressed patrons’ faces into her chest and fondled the breasts of some women in the audience.

Daniels, who had a two-night booking at the club, performed similar acts on three officers and grabbed one by the buttocks, according to affidavits. She was taken to jail and appeared in a mug shot from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office before being released.

City officials concluded that the charges Clifford had been arrested on applied to people who “regularly” appear nude or seminude at a particular establishment, and Clifford had not appeared at the club consistently. They also noted that people previously arrested on the same charges were issued summonses, not arrested and taken to jail.

