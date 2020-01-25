The hourlong recording — a video shot on Fruman’s phone during the dinner in April 2018 — confirmed Parnas’s account of having raised with Trump criticisms of the ambassador to Kyiv at the time, Marie L. Yovanovitch, and the president’s immediate order that Yovanovitch should be removed from the post.

The conversation, captured on a recording made public Saturday, contradicted Trump’s repeated statements that he does not know the two men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who went on to work with the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to carry out a pressure campaign on Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — For an hour one evening in 2018, President Trump sat around a table in a private room in his Washington hotel with a group of donors, including two men at the center of the impeachment inquiry, talking about golf, trade, politics — and removing the US ambassador to Ukraine.

“Get rid of her,” Trump can be heard responding.

The recording was made public by Parnas’s lawyer, Joseph A. Bondy, hours after the president’s lawyers began presenting their defense in the impeachment trial and as Democrats looked for leverage to persuade Republicans to support their calls to expand the inquiry by calling new witnesses.

Bondy said it was being released in “an effort to provide clarity to the American people and the Senate as to the need to conduct a fair trial, with witnesses and evidence.”

In the recording, Parnas, who is the more talkative of the two, broached an energy deal the two were pursuing in Ukraine, and then went on to discuss several themes that became central to the pressure campaign. He claimed that Yovanovitch had been disparaging Trump, that the Ukrainians “were supporting the Clintons all these years,” and even mentions in passing the family of former vice president Joe Biden.

The recording does not appear to introduce substantive new information about the effort to oust Yovanovitch.

But it does seem to shed light on the origins of Trump’s interest in the issue, and to foreshadow his administration’s withholding of military assistance from the country as part of the pressure campaign. It hints at the motivations of Parnas and Fruman, who had come to believe that Yovanovitch was opposed to their business plans in Ukraine, where they had tried to break into the natural gas market, according to associates of the two men, both of whom are Soviet-born American citizens.

And it provides a glimpse of something rarely seen: top-tier political donors getting a chance in an intimate setting to share their views with the president and press their agendas with him.

Democrats are seeking Trump’s removal from office on the grounds that he abused his power pressing Ukraine to investigate targets of the president, including Biden and his family. Parnas and Fruman worked closely with Giuliani in seeking information and making contacts in Ukraine in support of the effort.

For most of the recording, the camera is pointed at the ceiling. But in its early moments it shows Trump as he enters the private room at the Trump International Hotel in Washington on April 30, 2018.

The existence, and some of the conversation in the recording, was first reported by ABC News on Friday.

In the full recording released Saturday, Parnas can be heard telling Trump that he and Fruman “are in the process of purchasing an energy company in Ukraine right now.”

Trump responds “How’s Ukraine doing?” then quickly adds “don’t answer,” prompting laughter in the room.

After some conversation about Ukraine’s war with its hostile neighbor, Russia, and its efforts to establish energy security, Trump asked, “How long would they last in a fight with Russia?”

“I don’t think very long,” Parnas responded. “Without us, not very long.”

Parnas continued by saying that “the biggest problem is corruption there,” and later added Yovanovitch, though not by name, to a list of issues Trump should address in Ukraine.

“The biggest problem there, I think, where we, where you, need to start is we gotta get rid of the ambassador,” he said. “She’s basically walking around telling everybody, ‘Wait, he’s gonna get impeached, just wait.’ ”

Trump asked for the ambassador’s name. Parnas said, “I don’t remember.” Trump then said: “Get rid of her. Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it.”

Those comments were directed at one of Trump’s aides who was in the room at the time, Parnas has previously said. There was some laughter in the room at his remarks.

Yovanovitch remained in her job for another year after Trump’s remarks until she was recalled on the White House’s orders, according to testimony in the impeachment inquiry. It is not clear whether the president changed his mind, forgot about his order, or was talked out of dismissing her.

At the beginning of the video, the person holding the phone walks around the private suite filming chatter between the guests, who include Jack Nicklaus III, the grandson and namesake of the legendary golfer, and Barry Zekelman, a Canadian billionaire whose business is mostly in the United States.

At one point, Fruman is warned by the voice of someone who appears to be an organizer “some people may not want their pictures taken. Just be aware of that.”

Later, Trump tells attendees, “This is all sort of, like, off the record, right?”