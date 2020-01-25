“They’re asking you to tear up all of the ballots all across the country on your own initiative, take that decision away from the American people,” White House counsel Pat A. Cipollone said of the House managers. “They’re here,” he added, “to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history, and we can’t allow that to happen.”

After three days of arguments by the House managers prosecuting Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors, the president’s lawyers presented the senators a radically different view of the facts and the Constitution, seeking to turn the Democrats’ charges back on them while denouncing the whole process as illegitimate.

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s legal defense team mounted an aggressive offense Saturday as it opened its side in the Senate impeachment trial by attacking his Democratic accusers as partisan witch-hunters trying to remove him from office because they could not beat him at the ballot box.

The president’s team spent only two of 24 hours allotted to them so that senators could leave town for the weekend before the defense presentation resumes Monday, but it was the first time his lawyers have formally made a case for him since the House opened its inquiry in September. The goal was to poke holes in the House managers’ arguments in order to provide enough fodder to Senate Republicans already inclined to acquit him.

While less combative than their combustible client, the lawyers relentlessly assailed the prosecution’s interpretation of events, accusing House Democrats of cherry-picking facts and leaving out contrary information to construct a skewed narrative. They maintained that none of what the Democrats presented the Senate justified the first eviction of a president from the White House in American history.

“They have the burden of proof,” Cipollone said, “and they have not come close to meeting it.”

After the session, Democrats contended the White House arguments actually bolstered their demand to call witnesses such as John Bolton, the president’s former national security adviser, and Mick Mulvaney, his acting White House chief of staff, as well as require documents be turned over, all of which the Republican majority so far has rejected.

“They kept saying there are no eyewitness accounts,” Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, told reporters. “But there are people that have eyewitness accounts. The very four witnesses, and the very four sets of documents that we have asked for.”

The abbreviated weekend session wrapped up five days of presentations and arguments on the Senate floor in the country’s third presidential impeachment trial. With Trump’s fate on the line, the trial, unfolding less than 10 months before he faces reelection, has come to encapsulate the pitched three-year struggle that has consumed Washington since he took office determined to disrupt the existing order.

While he did not attend Saturday’s opening of his defense, Trump watched from the White House and weighed in on Twitter with attacks on prominent Democrats including Schumer, Representative Adam B. Schiff of California, the lead prosecutor for Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, portraying the day as a chance to put them on trial instead.

“Our case against lyin’, cheatin’, liddle’ Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, their leader, dumb as a rock AOC, & the entire Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrat Party, starts today at 10:00 A.M.,” he wrote.

With the odds stacked against him in the Democratic-run House, Trump refused to send lawyers to participate in Judiciary Committee hearings last month, complaining he was not given due process. He faced a more receptive audience in the Senate, where the White House has been working in tandem with Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, the majority leader.

Even after the prosecution’s presentation, Trump appeared certain to win acquittal in a trial that requires the support of two-thirds of senators for conviction. So the main priority for the president’s legal team as it opened its arguments was not to undermine its own advantage or give wavering moderate Republican senators reasons to support Democratic requests for witnesses and documents.

A vote on that question will not come until next week, and it remained the central question of the impeachment trial — with the potential to either prolong the process and yield new revelations that could further damage Trump, or bring the proceeding to a swift conclusion. But after long days of arguments by the House managers, there was little indication there would be enough Republican support to consider new evidence.

Republican senators seemed relieved to finally have the president’s side of the debate presented on the floor.

“They completely undermined the case of the Democrats and truly undermined the credibility of Adam Schiff,” Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming said afterward.

Trump faces two articles of impeachment, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, stemming from his effort to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into his Democratic rivals while withholding nearly $400 million in congressionally approved security aid, a decision a government agency called a violation of law.

House managers have argued the president’s actions amounted to a corrupt scheme to invite foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election, and part of a dangerous pattern of behavior by Trump of using the machinery of government for his own benefit.

But Cipollone belittled the weight of the allegations, suggesting the Constitution’s framers had in mind something more consequential when they created the impeachment clause than what the House managers had presented.

“They’ve come here today and they’ve basically said, ‘Let’s cancel an election over a meeting with the Ukraine,’” he said.

The president’s lawyers maintained he had every right to set foreign policy as he saw fit and that he had valid concerns about corruption in Ukraine and burden-sharing with Europe that prompted him to suspend the aid temporarily. They also argued he was protecting presidential prerogatives when he refused to allow aides to testify or provide documents in the House proceedings.

At a news conference later, Schiff offered a point-by-point rebuttal and said the attacks on him and his colleagues were an attempt to distract from the evidence.

“When your client is guilty or your client is dead to rights, you don’t want to talk about your client’s guilt,” said Schiff, a former prosecutor. “You want to attack the prosecution.”

After the president’s defense is complete, the senators themselves will enter the trial for the first time, although even then without speaking. They will have up to 16 hours over several days to submit questions in writing that will be read by Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial.

The Senate will then consider motions to dismiss the case or call witnesses and demand documents. House managers need at least four Republican senators to join the Democrats to call witnesses.