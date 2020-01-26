“A person did all this shooting,” Hardee said. “We are still trying to figure it out.” The two men died at the scene, he said.

The shooting took place at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, according to the Darlington County coroner, Todd Hardee.

Two men were killed and at least four other people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a bar in South Carolina, according to authorities.

No arrest had been made in the case, said Lauren Baker, a spokeswoman for the Hartsville Police Department, which is investigating the shooting. It was not immediately clear what led to it.

The victims, who were not immediately publicly identified, were taken to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville and McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, Hardee said. A spokeswoman for McLeod referred inquiries about victims’ conditions to the Hartsville police. A spokeswoman for Carolina Pines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several orange cones dotted the exterior of the club, according to footage from WPDE-Channel 15. A sign outside the bar, which is near Coker University, said it has been open since 1966.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the US Marshals Service are assisting with the investigation, Baker said.

Hartsville, a city of 7,500 residents, is about 23 miles northwest of Florence.

“Our city is a close-knit community, but more than that, it is a family,” Baker said. “We are broken-hearted by this terrible news.”