The fire started in the first couple of slips from the shore, Necklaus said at a news conference earlier in the day.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus announced the deaths Monday afternoon, about 12 hours after the fire tore through Jackson County Park in Scottsboro. The park contains a marina, a walking trail, boat ramps, fishing, and swimming docks on the Tennessee River.

At least eight people were killed in an early morning blaze at a marina in Alabama on Monday, authorities said.

“It’s a wooden dock, and rather quickly that became impassable,” he said. Boats sunk in their spots and others floated off into the lake and sunk there, he added.

A witness, Mandy Durham, posted video and photos of the dock engulfed in flames and lighting up the night sky.

“This was the most sad thing that I have ever seen in my life,” she said Monday.

“We woke up and I was hearing screaming and popping noises,” she said, noting that the noises seemed to be coming from exploding propane and gas tanks on the other boats.

The roof of the dock collapsed on the boats, a mix of house boats, pontoons and smaller water craft, Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. It was not clear what caused the fire, which was being investigated by the state of Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office and the Scottsboro Fire Department, he said.

The Highlands Medical Center said it had treated and released seven people who were involved in the fire.

“This is going to be an extremely intense and long operation,” Necklaus said. “We are in what we are going to call a recovery phase.

“That doesn’t mean that our recovery effort is over,” he said. “We are going to put every one resource into ensuring that every vessel and every piece of this lake that we can reasonably suspect is clear.

“We don’t want anybody unaccounted for.”

Authorities did not identify any of the victims.

Durham, 32, was on a neighboring dock about 50 yards away, where she was staying on her boyfriend’s house boat when the fire broke out.

“We could see red through the window,” she said. “We ran out to see what was going on.”

She said they were watching the fiery scene to see what they could do to help when firefighters evacuated them to the shoreline, where she recorded the videos.

“The fire was so aggressive,” she said. “It was going from one boat to the next.”

She said that one fellow houseboat resident was able to escape the burning dock by throwing his kayak in the water.

About 19 agencies, including the Scottsboro Fire Department, the Scottsboro Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, were on the scene earlier Monday, along with volunteers.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter that the public should avoid all land and water areas around Jackson County Park.

Scottsboro, which has about 14,400 residents, is in northern Alabama.